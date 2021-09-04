OnlyFans, no sexually explicit content from October

OnlyFans says enough to sexually explicit content on the site. From October, the company will change its guidelines, following requests received from some “banking partners and payment providers”.

This is an epochal change for a company that until now has set itself as a platform mainly devoted to adult content.

Founded in 2016, OnlyFans has 130 million users and an income of more than $ 5 billion divided by its ‘creators’. Before the news, the forecasts for net revenues spoke of a doubling of earnings in twelve months, from 1.2 billion estimated for 2021 to 2.5 billion dollars for 2022. Numbers that will now be revised, probably downwards. “Starting October 1, 2021, OnlyFans will ban the publication of any content that contains sexually explicit behavior – explains the company – to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our guidelines on content”.

As the team explains, creators will continue to be allowed to post content containing nudity, as long as it is consistent with the usage policy. “We will share more details in the coming days and will actively support our creators from today into the future.” After the scandal raised by a report by the New York Times columnist, Nicholas Kristof, the two payment platforms on OnlyFans, Visa and Mastercard, have threatened to ban their services for site surfers.