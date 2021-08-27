OnlyFans overrides adult content ban after ‘banking partners’ reassurances

After strong negative reactions from creators and assurances from banks, OnlyFans makes a U-turn on the ban on sexually explicit content.

The platform has become very popular thanks to the distribution of content offered by sex workers, but this has not pleased a number of large banks.

On August 19, the company was forced to ban “sexually explicit content“following pressure from the Bank of New York Mellon, Metro Bank and JPMorgan Chase, which have refused to provide payment services to users of the platform.

In a tweet on August 25, OnlyFans stated that they had overturned this decision and that “will continue to provide a home for all creators“:

“Thank you all for speaking out loudly. We’ve gotten the guarantees needed to support our diverse community of creators and have suspended the policy change scheduled for October 1. OnlyFans is synonymous with inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators. “

A spokesperson for OnlyFans told TechCrunch:

“The changes scheduled for October 1, 2021 will no longer be necessary. Thanks to the assurances of the banking partners, OnlyFans will be able to continue to support all kinds of creators”.

However, the official statement simply states that it has “suspended“the policy: it could therefore be reintroduced at a later time, if the reassurances are not supported in reality.

The decision to ban sexually explicit content had disappointed sex workers, who rely on the platform for financial support, especially during the pandemic-induced lockdowns. Following the decision, some creators have already canceled their OnlyFans accounts and moved to alternative services.

At the time of the initial announcement, Tim Stokely, founder and CEO of OnlyFans, said the company distributes more than $ 300 million each month to over a million creators, adding: “Making sure these funds get to the creators involves using the banking sector.”.

Speaking to the Financial Times this week, Stokely said JPMorgan is particularly “fierce in closing the accounts of sex workers“or any business that supports them. It seems that OnlyFans has been able to find a solution to the problem with at least one bank, after the fuss caused by the matter.

OnlyFans was founded in 2016: today it has more than 130 million registered users and 2 million creators.

In 2019, Pornhub encountered similar problems when PayPal pulled services from the platform, preventing it from paying actors. At the time, Pornhub therefore turned to the privacy-focused cryptocurrency Verge (XVG). In 2020, Visa and MasterCard also pursued the same policy towards the largest porn site in the world, forcing the company to rely even more on cryptocurrencies.