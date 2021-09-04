OnlyFans, photos of hundreds of users end up on Google Drive

Someone would say “For me OnlyFans is the new Facebook“. Indeed, we always talk more and more often about this social network a little more pushed than those we are used to using, and which lately seems to be enjoying unprecedented success, considering that in May 2020 “between 7,000 and 8,000 new content creators every day ”and“ about 200,000 new users every 24 hours ”. Good numbers, no doubt.

In the end, the functioning of the social network is very simple: models (both amateur and professional) post nude multimedia contents (or simply semi-nude photos), which can be visible to their subscribers (precisely, the fan) upon payment of a monthly fee. In addition, by paying for extras, you can also get them too exclusive and personalized contents. OnlyFans declares that 80% of the commissions remain with the content creators, withholding only 20% of the earnings as a share.

Definitely the fact that content from hundreds of users has been made available on Google Drive it will have made all the fans happy who cannot afford to pay for a subscription, but it certainly hasn’t gone down to the content creators and society. The researchers of BackChannel, a cyber security company, have already made available a tool that allows users to check if their contents are also part of this leak, which still seems to have quite important dimensions: we are talking about 279 creator profiles of contents, with folders that exceed even 10 GB of material.

BackChannel researcher Aaron DeVera stated that:

“It is not unusual for OnlyFans subscribers to share the content of the users they follow with each other. The site doesn’t check content very well, and is full of bots that anyone can use. The peculiarity of this leak, however, lies in the fact that such a large amount of users have been put together in a single folder. This makes us think that there is the work of multiple people behind it, or that the leaker has taken material from multiple sources. We do not assume that the user who posted the leak on RaidForums is the creator of the folder on Google Drive. “

The real joke for content creators, however, concerns the way in which they will have to report copyright infringement: the report, in fact, must be made individually for each file. The experience could prove to be really tedious, especially in the case of those 10GB folders mentioned earlier.