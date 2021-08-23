OnlyFans prohibits explicit behaviors as the platform changes

OnlyFans is an online content sharing platform that has become increasingly popular during the lockdown period. Some creators of OnlyFans report that they have made more money during the block, while others the exact opposite due to the financial difficulties of their fans and the saturation of the market.

It now appears that OnlyFans will ban users from uploading photos and videos with “sexually explicit conduct” starting October 1st. Although the company will block the acts, nudity is still allowed as long as the creators follow the OnlyFans acceptable use policy. The changes are due to pressure from payment and banking service providers, who don’t like the content.

Changes in sight for OnlyFans with the new guidelines

OnlyFans has been around since 2016 but entered the mainstream recently. It is a platform that allows creators to upload their content behind a paywall, to which fans they can access with a monthly fee and one-time tips. OnlyFans has over 2 million creators who share exclusive content with paid subscribers.

There are also celebrities and influencers on OnlyFans who use their large followers to earn money through exclusive and often adult content. The creators of OnlyFans keep 80% of the money they earn with the rest going to the site. Since a lot of OnlyFans content is adult in nature, users must be at least 18 years old and need ID to prove it.

OnlyFans ensures that the content it cannot be shared beyond the paywall as if a user tried to take a screenshot, it shows a black screen instead. Users can be banned if they are caught trying to take a screenshot or record the screen. Earlier this year, OnlyFans released a mobile and TV app that includes fitness, cooking, comedy, music, and other types of content from its creators, but there’s no nudity.

“To ensure the long-term sustainability of our platform and continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we need to evolve our content guidelines“OnlyFans told Engadget. The company will soon have more details and “will actively support and guide our creators through this change in content guidelines“. Uploads to OnlyFans are controlled by human moderators, but it might still be difficult to enforce at first.