Onlyfans says stop to explicit content, “we need to evolve the guidelines”

The Onlyfans platform, well known for adult content, explained to Bloomberg that there is a need to evolve their guidelines “to ensure long-term sustainability and to continue hosting an inclusive community of creators and fans.” choice is dictated to obtain a more generalist audience and also for some pressure from banking partners and paid service providers. Therefore, from 1 October 2021 OnlyFans will prohibit the publication of any content with sexually explicit behavior inside. It will therefore not be a total block for nude images, they will only have to respect the policy of the site, which seeks in this way to become a subscription platform that puts creatives in direct contact with a general public, no longer only interested in adult content.

