News

Onlyfans says stop to explicit content, “we need to evolve the guidelines”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements


Onlyfans says stop to explicit content, “we need to evolve the guidelines”











Onlyfans says stop to explicit content, "the guidelines must be evolved"

The Onlyfans platform, well known for adult content, explained to Bloomberg that there is a need to evolve their guidelines “to ensure long-term sustainability and to continue hosting an inclusive community of creators and fans.” choice is dictated to obtain a more generalist audience and also for some pressure from banking partners and paid service providers. Therefore, from 1 October 2021 OnlyFans will prohibit the publication of any content with sexually explicit behavior inside. It will therefore not be a total block for nude images, they will only have to respect the policy of the site, which seeks in this way to become a subscription platform that puts creatives in direct contact with a general public, no longer only interested in adult content.

Loading...
Advertisements


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

838
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
667
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
623
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
500
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
491
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
480
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
475
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
435
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
415
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
407
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
To Top