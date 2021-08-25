Onlyfans, the alternatives / Fan Centro, AVN Stars, Just for Fans: the best known ‘clones’

The news has been circulating for a week now: Onlyfans he decided to prohibit sexually explicit content. Starting from October 1st, stop to videos and photos forbidden to minors, in fact what made the platform rich, but with the aim of expanding and finding investors, the company had to take a step back.

Numerous are those who are already putting their hands in their hair, especially the creators, who thanks to scenes of if * so have earned a lot of money in recent times, but there are also those who are already looking around, in how much alternatives are not lacking, as pointed out by the Instagram user gayslutclown, expert on the subject, through his social page. Among the many options there is for example the site Fan Center, a social network that allows creators to earn money through the streaming and pay per view system, the same fact that made Onlyfans lucky. Among the cons, as the gayslutclown himself writes, the fact that repayments are not always guaranteed and that the payment takes place two weeks later.

ONLYFANS: MANY ALTERNATIVES TO THE KNOWN SOCIAL SE * SO

Other site is Just for Fans, frequented in particular by gays and homosexuals. In this case there are several points in favor but also some aspects that make us turn up our noses, such as an interface that is not too user friendly, and above all the absence of live streams, the latter aspect very welcome to “hot” streamers to get easy earnings.

Another web space is Avn Stars, a social network created directly by AVN Media Network, a company of adult films, which however seems to have numerous bugs, and above all, would allow you to upload videos of only 3 gigabytes in size (lasting about 20 minutes). We continue with Patreon, which however is very similar to the “new” Onlyfans in that it allows you to upload nude photos and videos but not explicit videos. Finally we point out Loyalfans, Unlocked, and Manyvids and Modelhub, all platforms that could do for you if you were looking for valid alternatives to the “old” Onlyfans.

