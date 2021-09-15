Onlyfans: the business of pornography and sexual exploitation

In recent years, access to pornography has become easier than ever. Pornographic content, extremely violent in most cases, is available with just one click, what that reduced the average age at which a young person first comes into contact with pornography to 8 years.

This ferocious porn and misogyny educate boys and girls from an early age and shape the sexual imagery of young people, who they learn to reproduce the violent acts they see and take women’s submission and humiliation as a source of excitement. Porn sex is violence, it is abuse and exploitation. Pornography completely dehumanizes sexuality and, to the extent that sex education is completely absent in classrooms, pornography has infiltrated our interpersonal relationships since we are teenagers and perpetuates violence machista [1] chaining our relationships to pornographic representations that are the only sexual reference of millions of young people.

Analyzing it in this way, the cases of group violence that take place in Spain and internationally are a reflection of the impact of this market on youth: porn is the school of manadas [2] that carry violence from the screen to our streets machista more disembodied. It is no coincidence that the internet search for the words “raped” and “rape” in this type of video is increasing.

The pandemic of sexual exploitation

The economic crisis worsened by the global pandemic of Covid-19 does not all suffer in the same way. And a clear example is that of the porn industry.

Globally, the global porn industry generated approximately $ 9 billion in profit in 2019 from the distribution of footage of authentic rape and extremely violent acts. 46% of what are mistakenly called “actresses” – who are actually victims – are obtained through the deals with [3] and they have to constantly shoot on drugs to cope with the scenes.

One of the most well-known pornography portals, Pornhub, opened its paid content to the public for the duration of the pandemic. This pornographic website states in its April disclosure that “World traffic continues to be much higher than it was before the pandemic spread around the world,” with a maximum increase of 24.4% in March.

The misery to which the working class, especially the women who are part of it, was condemned during the pandemic, has increase the number of applications to be part of the style platforms by 300% “camgirls”, Which consist in carrying out sexual acts through a computer in exchange for the users’ money. This type of pornography, which is presented by the big industrialists in the sector and also by sectors of the petty bourgeoisie as a “personal decision” that can help you “get out of a difficult situation”, hides the same horror of traditional porn. Since the payer commands, the sexual exploitation of girls and the trafficking of people to enslave their body via a webcam is a recognized practice in the sex industry. camgirls.

Onlyfans: the wolf of pornography disguised as a sheep

Taking advantage of the situation of absolute precariousness and despair caused by the management of the health crisis, the porn industry has created a new platform with which it can continue to extend its market: Onlyfans.

This renewal of the concept of camgirls, which benefited from a great diffusion especially at the youth level during the pandemic, reached the figure of 30 million users in the month of May. Through a monthly subscription to each user’s profile, in the vast majority young and minor women, you have access to pornographic content, interactions and “personalized treatments” that are published on the platform. In this way, 80% of the proceeds go to the user who publishes them and the remaining 20% ​​to the pockets of the company.

At the height of the health crisis, Onlyfans received 500,000 new users every 24 hours and among them, between 7,000 and 8,000 were content creators. Although formally it is possible to be a user of the platform only if over 18 years old, there is no control in this regard. According to a BBC documentary # Nudes4Sale (“Nude Pictures For Sale”) the increase in minors selling explicit content not only on Onlyfans, but also on Twitter and Snapchat, is very worrying.

Despite the fact that Onlyfans does not publicly sell itself as a pornography social network, but as an “uncensored platform for adults” just investigate what’s behind it [per capire la verità al riguardo, NdR] which is very far from generating “independent and autonomous” content.

Onlyfans was founded by Tim Stokely, creator of other platforms such as Glamgirls and Custom4u and is managed by the company Fenix ​​International Ltd, whose owner, Leo Radvisnky, is a big fish in the world of porn linked to pornography web networks recognized as MyFreeCams.com and MyFreeNubilestube.com, being the content of the latter in particular pornography hardcore with teenagers, disappeared for only four years.

The media, which play a key role in perpetuating the oppression of women and are a great one lifting [4] for the pimps and tycoons of the pornography and prostitution market, they presented such repugnant titles as “Onlyfans: usted también puede enriquecerse as a porn star” [5] or “El fenóminus OnlyFans: ¿did he save porn or did he convert it into the new Uber?“. [6] There is nothing new under the sun, only the perpetuation of the most brutal violence, of the objectification of women’s bodies for male control and pleasure, generating huge profits for the pockets of industrialists through custom pornography.

Our bodies are not bought and sold

With the growth of this platform, “feminist” voices, representatives of the petty bourgeoisie, who they claim to sell Onlyfans as a street empoderant [7] to earn extra money and that “there is no problem with a girl deciding when and how to show her body”. Even some well-known porn actresses and models who are part of this platform claim to make profits of thousands of dollars a month by selling their photos and “interacting” with customers, an authentic siren song to millions of young people. and minors who, faced with the lack of any type of job opportunity and the impossibility of having a certain economic independence, they are attracted to the porn industry, chained in prostitution circles, to find a quick solution to the future of misery that this system has prepared for us.

But the commercialization of our bodies to inflate the accounts of porn entrepreneurs and pimps, it has nothing to do with “personal choice”, “sexual freedom” and “empoderamento“. No woman who has to sell her body for financial compensation – be it a photo, a nude act in front of a webcam or who is locked up in a brothel – is making a “free” decision. That’s enough! When the alternative is extreme poverty, eviction, being deported or starving, you are not “free” to choose.

The proliferation of Onlyfans as well as the peak of the consumption of pornographic material are clear proof of the importance and the urgent need that in our study centers sex education is taught, to educate against the culture of rape, to teach respect, equality, to create healthy sexual and personal relationships, based on consent, fraternity and solidarity between people.

Pornography is the school of machismo and it is sexual slavery. The need to put an end to this propaganda scourge of prostitution and machismo, to break the chains of women victims of sexual slavery is urgent. We do not want words, we demand real solutions: access to decent work for young women and workers, public and accessible housing, 100% free and guaranteed health and education, right to citizenship and repeal of the law on foreigners. These are the measures the Ministry of Equality should take if sexual violence is to be stopped once and for all. Like Libres y Combativas we will continue to relentlessly defend the need to overthrow this system and build a new society, a socialist society, where a woman will never again have to be forced to sell her body in order to survive.

Abolition of prostitution and pornography!

Translation by Simone Rossi. The original article is a this link.

Note:

[1] Male / Sexist (from now on we will keep the Spanish term in the text).

[2] “The manada”, Or“ the herd ”in Italian, is what is called a case of group rape of an 18-year-old woman that took place on 7 July 2016 during the San Fermín celebrations in Pamplona, ​​Navarre, Spain. The case symbolically and substantially marked a decisive turning point for the feminist movement of the Spanish state for its ferocity and for the attitude of the judicial bodies in this regard.

[3] It refers to the trafficking of human beings, especially for sexual purposes.

[4] “Lavado de cara“In the original text.

[5] “Onlyfans: you too can get rich like a porn star” (“El Mundo”, May 23, 2020).

[6] “The Onlyfans Phenomenon: Did He Save Porn Or Convert It To The New Uber?” (“El País”, November 9, 2020).

[7] Which causes one to acquire power / control over oneself, intended especially with respect to the control that the pressure of society has on people (from now on we will keep the Spanish term in the text).