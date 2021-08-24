News

OnlyFans, the CEO explains why adult content will soon be banned

One of the news related to the tech world that has been the most talked about in recent times is the announcement by OnlyFans of the upcoming ban for sharing content intended for adults. A move that, given the strong rise of the service, which now has more than 130 million subscribers, is not immediately legible, and goes to upset the business model that was decreeing the success of the platform.

Here, the very fact that OnlyFans has become almost a synonym of sexually explicit contents (and of a certain way of monetizing them) is at the basis of its success and also of this drastic turnaround. To confirm this suspicion, now, it is directly the CEO Tim Stokely, which he stated very clearly in an interview with Financial Times:

We had no choice. Put simply, the reason is this: the banks

The problem, especially after the New York Times report by Nicholas Kristof which raised serious concerns about the nature of the content disseminated by the platform, lies precisely in the reputational risk that large banking groups would no longer be willing to run in being associated with OnlyFans.

As explained by Stokely, Bank of New York Mellon, Metro Bank and JP Morgan Chase rejected the service precisely on the basis of these fears, and BNY Mellon specifically “reported and rejected” every transaction involving OnlyFans.

More generally, as reported by Bloomberg, it would appear that banking partners and payment service providers have lobbied hard on OnlyFans to get a ban on the dissemination of sexually explicit material starting October 1. And apparently the platform quickly found itself in a dead end, with no choice.

In just over a month, therefore, OnlyFans will have to reshape its business model to survive and retain some relevance. In any case, on the platform it will still be possible to upload nude images (of an artistic nature, therefore), since the meshes of the ban allow some room for maneuver, notably excluding everything that “displays, promotes, advertises, or references real and simulated sex, masturbation, and sex-related body fluids“. A

