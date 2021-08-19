OnlyFans, the mobile app is coming for free on iOS and Android (but it’s not quite what it seems)

OnlyFans He developed aapp free coming to iOS and Android. It will be called OFTV and – surprise – will only host videos and content without nudity, as a sort of showcase to attract new users to subscribe to its paid service. «Since the launch of OnlyFans, we have been a platform designed for all kinds of creators and able to give them autonomy and power over content. Now we want to offer more opportunities to publish their content and more ways for the community to access it, ”he told Mashable Tim Stokely, founder and CEO of OnlyFans.

OFTV users can find videos about anything, from vlogs to cooking, to meditation: for now there will be more than 800 content from over 100 different authors. There is also one flagship series called Unlocked, which features exclusive interviews with some of OnlyFans’ most successful stars such as Mia Khalifa and Bella Thorne. The first season was all about the journey to success, while the second will include “mini-adventures” behind the scenes and a taste of what you might find for a fee. The launch of OFTV sanctions the OnlyFans debut on the Play Store and Apple Store, as so far the presence of adult content had prevented the company from opening up to the mobile audience.

For this reason now OnlyFans wants to shake off the adult platform label: although sexy videos are the most popular ones, there are also fitness instructors, dancers and performers who use the platform to post content, connect with fans and get paid. A model that generates $ 2 billion in sales every year, of which OnlyFans retains 20% of commissions; now OFTV will have to be a different platform, free and accessible to all. In short, a kind of YouTube for OnlyFans creators where celebrities can connect with fans up close and convince them of their work by pushing them to take a paid subscription. The application is available in the United States, but should also arrive in Italy over the next few weeks.

