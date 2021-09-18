OnlyFans, the pandemic has made the subscribers grow

The year 2020 will be remembered as that of the pandemic, of the modification of our daily activities, of the interruption of conviviality and interactions (as we used to know them), of the global economic crisis. Three hundred and sixty-six days (for now) to forget that they have reversed the regular flow of the dynamics that move the world. There are those who have paid, are paying and will pay the price of this crisis (which, inevitably, has had enormous economic repercussions) and those who, on the other hand, have seen their revenues increase. Among the latter there is, without a doubt, the OnlyFans phenomenon.

The platform born in 2016, has seen a surge in subscribers (and, as a direct consequence, in revenues) in the year of the pandemic. As reported by the New York Times, it has gone from 120 thousand content creators in 2019 to over one million in 2020. And the subscribers have also grown enormously and now, the latest survey is in December, even the subscribers who have touched (and exceeded) the quota 90 million.

OnlyFans, the peak of content (and subscribers) in the year of the pandemic

Money by selling explicit personal content on the platform. A buffer solution taken by many men and women around the world. People affected by the economic crisis, made redundant or with a reduction in their salary due to restrictive measures. And it is there OnlyFans who have tried to find an economic redemption, waiting for better times. All this by putting photos, videos and exhibitions based on your own body for ‘sale’. There are those who approached it with more explicit attitudes, others – instead – in a softer way. But the numbers are clear: many have identified this platform as the only solution to survive at the moment.

The stories

In addition to the data, the New York Times made a mini-investigation into this phenomenon, showing the pros and cons of OnlyFans’ success. Stories of people who tried to overcome the crisis. There are those who gained a lot at the beginning. Then, however, the growth of active users – ie content producers – also led to a decrease in personal income. The law of the market, in fact, also lives on that platform: the more users offer a ‘product’, the lower the economic income.

Net of all this, what happens online – with sexuality and digital sex reaching a point of no return – seems to be the real mirror and one of the legacies that this pandemic will leave us. Worldwide.