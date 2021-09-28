News

Onlyfans, the platform for the most curious: “On the stock exchange to expand properties”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Onlyfans, the platform for the most curious: "On the stock exchange to expand properties"

photo from Twitter @jamesvgingerich

Onlyfans, the platform for the most curious: “On the stock exchange to expand properties”

The online platform OnlyFans, a social network that offers entertainment from influencers and celebrities after signing up for a monthly subscription, aims to go public and enter the stock market. The indiscretion comes from La Stampa, which reported its deposit to the Company House, an English agency that manages company registration registers.

Loading...
Advertisements

The social network is mainly used for sharing content prohibited to minors and during the lockdown it saw an exponential increase in users and creators. Many web characters, especially women, manage to bring home a hefty salary by sharing intimate photos and chatting with the most loyal users, who can pay extra for personalized content.

By entering the stock market, OnlyFans aims to establish itself definitively on the global market: according to the papers there is talk of “expanding ownership”. All this despite the numerous criticisms addressed to it due to the nature of the promised contents. Many people indeed they do not consider the platform appropriate as it is linked to the world of soft porn and as it lacks any parental control, allowing anyone to subscribe and subscribe to these channels.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

561
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
449
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
379
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
378
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
376
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
365
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
363
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
359
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
284
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top