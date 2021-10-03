Onlyfans, the platform that can break the sex work taboo: “But selling nude photos still means being insulted” – The interview

One day in mid-September, after a difficult spring and a not-so-carefree summer, Sofia decides to enroll in OnlyFans. It is an online platform that allows users to upload personal photos and videos for a fee. There are those who put on artistic performances, those who upload recipe videos, those who take fitness or yoga lessons. But there are above all those who, like her, sell pornographic material. His is a fantasy name: he prefers to protect himself, he says, because not all his acquaintances have overcome the taboo of sex work – primarily his bosses.

She is lucky, she says, because she already has a job. Many people who signed up this year either missed it due to the Coronavirus or stayed a long time at home doing nothing. But she too has her thoughts: although her official employment guarantees her a modest income, rents in Milan are expensive and life too. Money is never enough these days, he says, especially if you want to save something for the future.

The case

Founded in 2016 by Tim Stokely, OnlyFans was already known for revolutionizing the dimension of pornography in recent years, both from the point of view of users and gods performer. But it was this year, starting in lockdown spring, that the company has registered the final surge in enrollments, with an increase of 75% of users in a few months, between March and April. As the New York Times, come on 120 thousand creator in 2019 we have moved on 1 million in 2020.

To blow up the case OnlyFans was the “gimmick” of the American actress Bella Throne, who last August opened a private profile on the platform by launching a subscription from 20 dollars per month. In a matter of hours, Throne has collected more than a million dollars. Too bad she didn’t upload any nude photos – a detail that infuriated both users, who accused her of “scam”, and sex workers, who didn’t like the teasing of their work vehicle.

Lights and shadows

OnlyFans has several strengths. Grants to performer of sex to manage their entrances and their work, contributing to the emancipation of the sector from the logic of exploitation also typical of the porn industry. On the other hand, however, there are several shadows and unresolved issues. Questions that have directly to do with the protections offered to workers and with their real autonomy: how to guarantee, for example, respect for copyright on photos and prevent them from being disseminated without consent on other channels? And, above all, how much we should trust the umpteenth mediation platform that takes away from yours creator a part of the earned in exchange for a (essential) stage? In the era of gig-economy and the overwhelming power of apps, asking oneself is not so superfluous.

Sofia, why did you subscribe to Onlyfans?

«I decided to do it last September. Mainly for money: if you live in Milan, you have an average rent and salary, having something to put aside to be more relaxed is not easy. But in truth I did it also because I have no problems with sexuality, it amuses me and it gratifies me. I think it’s a job like any other ».

Do you have a lot of girlfriends or friends who do this?

“Yes, many. A friend of mine and I decided to open the profile almost at the same time and from that day several girls who followed me on Instagram started asking me for advice on how to do it. Several male friends also use it ».

Why, in your opinion?

“For many reasons. Meanwhile, why, despite being sex work, it is not in all respects. It’s about putting photos or videos up for sale, so it’s less demanding than a full sexual performance. Many people who are comfortable with their bodies and who do not view sexuality as a taboo have found that they could make some money this way. And yes, certainly the fact that Bella Thorne opened her own profile gave a OnlyFans a “hit” of popularity ».

A proposal of sex work: could such a platform help to break the taboos that prevent its recognition as a “real job”?

«I hope so, also because it gives it a new interpretation: i creator from OnlyFans they are people who independently and without forcing choose to do this job. Then it is never so easy: for example, it has happened to me several times to talk to guys who, once they discover that I sell nude photos, use this thing to insult me. They tell me: “You degrade yourself, you sell your body for money”. So the acceptance process is very long, especially in Italy ».

You also waited a while before deciding to do so. Because? What were the obstacles that frightened you the most?

“Primarily I would say for the job. You never know how bosses or colleagues can take the fact that an employee (especially a woman) is selling porn photos online. Then of course the family: I could never tell my parents, because they are very Catholic and would not take it very well. There is always the anxiety that photos will be released online, and I’m sure 90% that mine have been sent to chat rooms or external sites. But in reality, if it weren’t for the “judgment” of others, it wouldn’t worry me so much ».

Because there was a boom in registrations during the lockdown?

«From what I have experienced on myself and on the people I know, the lockdown and the pandemic initially led to a decline in libido. But then the desire to try other forms of sexuality spread, less obvious than the usual videos found on glossy and built platforms. There was the desire to enter, even if only virtually, in someone else’s house. We were looking for something more real, more intimate. Often they are the same people you follow on Instagram, which definitely gives a different dimension to the experience. And then, of course, there is the side of creator, that is, of those who publish the contents: here the reasons are many more. There are those who had lost their jobs and those who were simply bored ».

From the point of view of those who sell, does the economic crisis linked to the Covid pandemic also have to do with it?

“Yes, of course. Many people have done this and are doing it to round up. But in reality, Covid or not, many young people who work can’t make enough money to put aside something. For example, I have a regular job, but by selling pornographic photos I can put away some savings to open a mortgage later on, or pay for medical examinations that otherwise I would not be able to do lightly. “

What is different about this compared to other popular platforms and the porn industry in general?

“Autonomy and consent. There has always been a certain level of exploitation in the porn industry. Without bothering the revenge porn that we find on PornHub, pornstars – big and small – have often reported having suffered violence and forcing. Porn is a full-fledged market, and to have a contract you have to abide by certain rules. Here, on the other hand, I decide when, what and how to post. And also how much to make me pay ».

OnlyFans however, it is not 100% free from risks of exploitation at work. There is no chance that it will become yet another platform of gig-economy?

«The risk is there. Already holds the 20% of the income of creator. As time goes by, there will certainly be questions to ask. But at the moment, having another job as well, I care about it right. On the other hand, now all platforms do this, even Twitch, which was equally successful during the pandemic ».

And there are also other risks, such as the dissemination of videos and photos on the internet. What to do?

“There are a disproportionate amount of Telegram groups dedicated to girls from OnlyFans, but also forums full of photos bought and then reposted. But let’s not forget that, no matter how difficult (you never easily know who the user who disseminated the material is), there is room for reporting. It is not a crime of revenge porn, because that person bought the photo, but it is in effect copyright infringement ».

