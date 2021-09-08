OnlyFans: those who lose their jobs try again by selling their erotic photos online

There is an online platform that literally exploded during the pandemic: it is called OnlyFans and it allows users to sell their intimate photos, naked or in lingerie, to other users who have signed up for a monthly subscription. The story of how this “invention” is being used by more and more people in the US is told by the New York Times. Savannah Benavidez, for example, is a 23-year-old who quit her job in June to take care of her two-year-old son due to the pandemic and decided to create an account on the site. He has since earned $ 64,000, enough not only to pay the bills, but also to help family and friends in need.

But who is the typical user who starts selling their photos on the site? One like Lexi Eixenberger, for example: as the NYT writes, Lexi, 22, used to work in a restaurant, but was out of work three times during the pandemic and was so in need of money that in October she had to leave. university. At the suggestion of some friends, she joined OnlyFans, but has only earned $ 500 so far.

OnlyFans has become a real phenomenon in the United States, thanks to the isolation and economic difficulties caused by Covid-19. In December it had more than 90 million users and more than a million ‘content creators’, or people who posted their own images. Hundreds of people like Eixemberg have tried their luck with the platform in an attempt to make money and bail out their relatives as well. “Many have come to this site out of desperation,” Angela Jones, associate professor of sociology at the State University of New York at Farmingdale, told the NYT.

But not everyone succeeds: there are those who are successful like Ms. Benavidez and can make OnlyFans the first source of income and those who, like Eixemberg, hoped for a stroke of luck and instead found themselves holding a few hundreds of dollars, in exchange for one more worry: that her photos may one day pop up and prevent her from finding a "normal" job.

However, some are not ashamed at all. Melany Hall, a single mom of three, earned $ 13 an hour as a paramedic, barely managing to cover her daily expenses. In December she opened an account on OnlyFans: “I am a mother of three children, I thought no one would ever pay to see me naked. Well it was an injection of self-esteem ”, he confided to the newspaper. So far she has earned $ 700, not enough to change her life, but enough to make a “worthy” Christmas gift for her little ones, without asking anyone for anything.