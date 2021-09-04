OnlyFans: what is it and how does it work? What do you see? Subscription, price, earnings, how much money you make

We have long heard of OnlyFans, a platform on which you invoice based on the subscriptions your profile receives. But how does it work? How much do you earn?

What is OnlyFans and what do you see?

OnlyFans is a web platform that allows you to earn by creating a profile that offers content of various kinds. In fact, it is possible to upload photos, videos and broadcast live streaming, obviously paying them for your followers; as you can easily imagine, a lot of users offer sex-related content.

How does OnlyFans work?

The rules of OnlyFans they are not particularly restrictive: to register, in fact, you only need to be 18 years old. The platform, however, resembles Twitter or Instagram, but unlike these two social networks, users must necessarily register (and pay) to watch the content offered on the site.

Subscription

The subscriptions of OnlyFans they can be offered on a monthly or even annual basis, in this case there is a small discount for those who decide to choose the second formula. The prices are chosen by the content creator based on the fee he has to pay himself to make his content visible.

Earnings

Obviously the earnings are different for each country; it must be said, however, that the content creator earns 80% of the income, while 20% remain at OnlyFans (withholding the fee directly from the monthly or annual subscription price). In short, a 10 euro monthly subscription will invoice the creator 8 euro. If the activity on the site is occasional you do not need to open a VAT numberIf, on the other hand, the earnings are equal to full-time employment, it will be necessary to open one by choosing the flat-rate scheme as a freelancer. In this case, however, it will be good to consult an experienced accountant.

HERE we leave you the official profile of the platform, on which you can find useful info.