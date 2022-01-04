Onlyfans, what it is and the effects on society

It is no longer unusual to see people sponsoring within their social networks Onlyfans, with promotions or pre-view of photos available on the platform.

What is Onlyfans?

Onlyfans is a social network, very similar to the better known and less discussed Instagram, which allows users to have two distinct roles.

Creator The creator is a role that allows, as the term suggests, to create content that can be of various types, but there is a strong propensity to make 18+ images and / or videos that fans pay to see. Following various complaints, the site in its update has inserted the limit of 18 years for creators increasing the difficulty of the identification processes. To date, to create content, you need to send a copy of your identity card and pass other identification procedures.

Fan Fans are simply users who pay to see creators’ profiles.



Disputes related to the site

One of the first things that made us talk a lot about Onlyfans is the stellar profit margin, which often hovers around 10,000 euros per month as a basis, as well as the fact that many celebrities have already advertised their profiles. Still, a recent BBC documentary – # Nudes4Sale investigated the rise in the sale of explicit content by under-18s not just on OnlyFans but on Twitter and Snapchat Premium. The documentary found that up to one-third of Twitter users who advertise explicit images with the hashtag “nudes4sale” or “buymynudes” are under the age of 18 – according to Yoti’s facial analysis technology. So, while on the one hand there is a promise of relatively easy income, on the other the price you pay – not on a personal level but on the whole society – is an increase in the culture of sexworking to the point of becoming a phenomenon with which, although difficult for many to understand, is almost part of a presumed normality.

The data

As imaginable, the pandemic has done nothing but increase the number of users, in fact there has been an increase of 615%

The reason, as anticipated above, is the gain that for many is considered relatively easy, in fact one of the most famous blogs linked to Onlyfans reports an increase in salary that makes you shiver.



The interviews

Finding people, Creators, to interview was a considerable challenge, as although the web is full of them, very few have shown themselves willing to have their say on the site, in total two people have given me availability, and only for a very few requests,

The first is P, a girl / entertainer with a reputation on other streaming platforms and festivals who uses Onlyfans as a primary source of income.

Hi P, thank you very much for taking your time to me. Can I ask you exactly how Onlyfans works?

Eh, there are two ways: either to pay it monthly and whoever signs up pays then it’s up to the creator to decide what and how to post or to put it free and with paid content that must be unlocked! The rest is all about how to handle the things the creator wants to do!

Forgive me the ignorance, but what is the profit of the site?

The site takes 20% of the profit.

20% ?! But that’s a lot!

To tell the truth it is one of the platforms that takes the least, in terms of percentage, which is why it is so popular.

I read that age controls have recently been increased, do you know minors who use the site?

Yes. I know many minors who have signed up by falsifying their age .. and obviously by entering a payment method they too have access to the various contents. Of course, I have always refused to sell to anyone under the age of 18.

The second girl I interviewed is H, a multi-graduate and professional with a certain following, who uses Onlyfans in private, but does not make it a primary source of income.

Can I ask you what drives such a successful person from a professional point of view to open an Onlyfans?

I have had it since I was a student. But mostly I opened it to put my lingerie photos and foot photos. I don’t care about the income. I don’t use it with putting out porn content. I post content that you can see from any girl on Instagram by now, so maybe I’m not your typical OnlyFans girl posting nude.

Did you have to pass checks to become a creator?

Yes, to publish and register you must be of legal age, I had to insert an identity card.

There is no question that there is an expanding sex culture, and the fact that even minors sell nudes is no coincidence. Do you think Onlyfans can be held responsible?

So, that’s different, I agree that OF – onlyfans – was the main reason for such a rampant expansion of nude sales, but minors do it mostly on IG – Instagram – or Twitter.

Okay, thanks for the interview.

Because of you.