OnlyFans: when is it illegal?

Pornography and child pornography possession: what are the risks of sharing erotic content on social platforms?

Information travels fast on the net, as do images, photographs and video recordings. Thanks to social networks, you can share your experiences, both with a small group of friends and with the whole world. If Facebook represents the prototype par excellence of every social experience on the Internet, it is also true that its rules are quite stringent and do not allow you to share all the material you would like. For example, it is known that the platform created by Zuckerberg does not allow you to publish content that is hard, violent or otherwise capable of offending the sensitivity of others. For some time, there has been a new platform that, unlike Facebook, allows the sharing of erotic content. With this article we will see what e when OnlyFans is illegal.

Right from the start, we can say that OnlyFans is very similar to the much better known Instagram, with the following difference: most of the contents are reserved exclusively for fans, that is, those who decide to register by paying a certain sum to finance the creation of the material. shared. In short: we are halfway between the classic social network and Patreon, the crowdfunding platform that allows you to create your own content under the funding of “benefactors”. The problem with OnlyFans is that it is often used to produce and share erotic photos. This is where the law comes into play. When is OnlyFans illegal? Let’s find out together.

OnlyFans: what is it?

As anticipated at the beginning, OnlyFans is an internet platform that allows you to create and share content intended only for supporters (to the fans, in fact).

In practice, OnlyFans users are divided into two groups:

those who register for view content ;

; those who produce and share their products (photographs, images, videos, texts, etc.) for a fee.

In extreme practice, OnlyFans combines the logic of social networks with the funding mechanisms typical of Patreon, a platform that allows users to finance the construction of works.

OnlyFans: how does it work?

Signing up for OnlyFans is very simple: just connect to official site and decide whether to log in with some other platform (such as Facebook or Google) or sign up with other credentials.

At the time of registration you will be asked, regardless of whether you want to buy a subscription, to insert the credit card, exactly like streaming platforms like Netflix.

If, on the other hand, the intention is not to participate as a simple spectator / financier but to sell the contents, it will be necessary to enter, together with personal data (full name, date of birth, address and photo of the face), also the identity card certifying the age of majority. As mentioned, in fact, the site is forbidden to minors under the age of 18.

Once you have registered, you will be able to access the contents made available on the basis of the subscription: the greater the amount allocated to the loan, the greater the chances of accessing the shared material.

OnlyFans: what is it for?

As said several times, Onlyfans is about getting small financing for your own projects. From this point of view, it is an excellent resource for those who do not have the necessary means to make their dreams come true.

Think, for example, of the young director who, in exchange for the contributions of his members, decides to reveal to them some unpublished images of his film, or the singer who, in exchange for the subscription signed by the fans, dedicates some songs to them. customized.

In short: there are many intelligent ways of using this medium. Problems arise when, as is increasingly the case, OnlyFans is used only to share, against payment, erotic photos.

Unfortunately, this is the easiest way, especially for young people, to get a small nest egg. In this case, OnlyFans allows you to show images and videos only to paying fans, that is, to subscribers who subscribe to the subscription. Precisely this use of the platform can have legal complications.

Is sharing hard photos on OnlyFans illegal?

Since OnlyFans is reserved (at least in theory) for adults, the sharing erotic photos on the platform does not constitute a crime. This is because, in Italy, only child pornography constitutes a crime, while that which concerns adults is not.

Consequently, anyone who signs up with OnlyFans and pays a monthly subscription to be able to take advantage of the erotic or pornographic material made available by the content creator (who, moreover, is funded for that very purpose).

OnlyFans: when is there child pornography?

It is well known how easy it is to get around the rules of the Internet. It could therefore well happen that a underage falsely claim to be eighteen and start posting on OnlyFans dei erotic selfies. In this case, do those who finance the making of this content commit a crime?

In principle, the underage who portrays himself in hard attitudes and freely shares the material does not incur a crime to those who view these images. This provided that the minor is not in some way induced to withdraw in those poses.

According to a recent ruling by the Court of Cassation [1], is responsible for the crime of child pornography [2] even the one who, while not materially producing child pornography material, has instigated or induced the minor to do so, giving rise to the relative purpose, previously absent, or reinforcing the intention that already exists, but not yet consolidated, as such conduct constitutes a form of manifestation of the use of the minor, which implies an exploitation of the same , although the action is carried out only by the latter.

In short: the minor who takes the erotic selfie on its own initiative it does not give rise to the crime of child pornography in the hands of those who view the image; however, if the minor has been induced to take the selfie, then the one who has pressed for the realization of the product is liable for the crime of child pornography, punished with imprisonment from six to twelve years.

In the case of OnlyFans, since those who register are aware of the fact that only adults can participate, they do not incur the crime of child pornography, even if the erotic material comes from those who falsely claim to be of age even though they are not really eighteen.

Only the one who instigates the minor to lie about his age and to commit a crime register on OnlyFans to produce pornographic material: in this case, the realization of the contents would not be spontaneous but induced.

In summary: the minor who, lying about age, manages to subscribe to OnlyFans and to share their hard photos, does not commit a crime nor does it commit to those who, registered on the platform, pay to benefit from exclusive content.

On the contrary, he who induces the minor to subscribe to OnlyFans and share erotic photos is stained with the crime of child pornography.

OnlyFans: possession of child pornography material

Nor does it seem possible to configure the crime of possession of child pornography material [3], as the crime presupposes the awareness to obtain or possess pornographic material made using minors.

As said several times, OnlyFans allows registration only to adults. Therefore, even if someone were to view and keep erotic images of the minor who pretended to be an adult, he would not commit this crime due to lack ofpsychological element, that is, the awareness of obtaining child pornography content.

Exceptionally, the crime could only occur if the user of the images is fully aware of the the minor age of the user who, posing as an adult and circumventing OnlyFans’ ban, is forced or induced by others to post erotic photos. Let’s take an example.

Dude is aware of the fact that Caia, a 17-year-old friend of his, was forced by her boyfriend to join OnlyFans to earn money by sharing erotic photos.

In a (really extreme) case like the one just outlined, there would be two crimes:

the minor’s boyfriend would answer for child pornography (as seen in the previous paragraph), as he induced his minor girlfriend to share pornographic material;

the simple user (in the example, Tizio), on the other hand, would answer for the crime of possession of child pornography material, as he is aware of the minor age and of the exploitation suffered by those who produce said material.

OnlyFans: can there be revenge porn?

For some years now, the crime of illicit dissemination of sexually explicit images or videos has also been introduced in Italy, better known as revenge porn. Who uses OnlyFans is likely to incur or be a victim of this crime? It would seem not.

The crime of revenge porn is triggered only in the hypothesis of dissemination or publication of images or videos with sexually explicit content, destined to remain private, without the consent of the persons represented [4]. This is the typical case of the boy who, to take revenge on his ex, releases some images taken in intimacy that should have remained private.

In the case of OnlyFans, on the other hand, the author of the contents makes the same available to everyone, or at least to those who have subscribed to the subscription. Whoever spreads the images thus obtained, therefore, does not commit revenge porn.

OnlyFans: when is the crime risked?

Summing up, OnlyFans becomes illegal when:

a minor is induced or forced to subscribe to the platform to share erotic material (child pornography crime);

the user, being aware of the fact that the contents portray a minor induced to produce erotic material, view and keep these images (crime of possession of child pornography material).



