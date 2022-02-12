OnlyFans which enables the NFT profile picture function

The OnlyFans online subscription platform will now allow fans to upload verified non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as their profile pictures. Initially, OnlyFans will only support Ethereum minted NFTs, whose icon on the profile photo will mark the NFT as genuine. Rather than the traditional circular photo that most platforms used as their profile picture infrastructure, NFTs verified on profile pictures gravitated towards a hexagonal edge.

“Our mission is to allow creators to have their full potential,” said Ami Gan, CEO of OnlyFans. “This feature is the first step in exploring the role NFTs can play on our platform.” Based in the UK, OnlyFans launched in 2016 but rose in popularity during the pandemic as it provided a way for creators to make money by selling content directly to subscribers.

In December, founder Tim Stokely announced that he would be stepping down as CEO in favor of Amrapali “Ami” Gan, who has served as the platform’s chief marketing and communications officer since 2020, to help lead the subscription platform.

Twitter profile pictures

While OnlyFans said it introduced the feature in December, with the announcement the platform is officially joining the ranks of other social media companies keen to integrate popular digital collectibles. Last month, Twitter allowed its users to upload NFT as a profile picture by connecting with their wallets. So far, the new feature is only available to paid subscribers of Twitter’s Blue service. It was reported shortly after that Reddit was trying to enable the same feature.

YouTube and Instagram to follow?

YouTube also made headlines recently, announcing that it would be the first of Alphabet’s appliances to integrate digital collectibles. In her annual letter, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki wrote that YouTube intends to “help creators capitalize on emerging technologies, including things like NFTs.”

While that was the only mention in the letter on the subject, YouTube drew up its plans this week by suggesting that its video library could offer ways to verify the legitimacy of digital assets. Instagram leader Adam Mosseri also acknowledged that the company was also looking into NFTs through an Instagram story.