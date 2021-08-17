News

OnlyFans without paying? New free streaming app, but it’s not what it looks like

Posted on
OnlyFans has achieved great success, thanks also to the issue of Twitch streamers who have decided to use the platform. However, there is the question of cost: there are not a few who ask how to see OnlyFans without paying. In this context, there is a not insignificant novelty from the platform.

In fact, according to what was reported by Gizmodo and The Verge, as well as confirmed by Tim Stokely, CEO and founder of OnlyFans, to Bloomberg microphones, the company has decided to promote a free streaming application, called OFTV. Originally launched in January 2021 and available on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, the app is only now coming out of its initial phase, as OnlyFans has decided to announce it properly.

In any case, this is not a free version of the classic service. Indeed, OFTV includes over 800 videos: among other things, well-known names such as Bella Thorne and Mia Khalifa are also involved. However, Stokely reiterated that “there is no adult content on OFTV. Quite simply, OnlyFans is trying to go beyond that type of business by aiming for free, non-explicit videos.

OFTV is a convenient way for fans to watch content related to their favorite Content Creators“, pointed out the CEO of OnlyFans. In short, the application is free, but it’s about a move not exactly everyone expected.

