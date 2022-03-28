Onset of menopause, how work shifts affect it

We are used, day after day, to reflect on the effects of chronobiology. In the 24 hours there are periods that can affect the same biological activities, making it easier to carry out a certain physical or mental activity. But that’s not enough. Now it also seems that the sleep-wake rhythm, the one that also leads us (but not only) through the action of light to choose how much to keep us active and when instead dedicating time to rest, can influence about the time of onset of menopause. To suggest a possible influence of work shifts on the moment of the end of the fertile life is a very interesting research published in Menopauseconducted on a large female population involved in the Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging database.

With the shifts comes later

That work in shifts that do not exactly reflect the physiological trend of sleep may in some way affect health, especially when it comes to repeated nights spent at work, is now well known. This professional condition can in fact affect the risk of onset of diabetes or metabolism problems, as well as it can obviously act on stress and therefore facilitate the onset of digestive disorders. But now Canadian research also hypothesizes a possible action of external alterations of circadian rhythms on the hormones that regulate a woman’s reproductive life.

The study examined just over 3500 women in the classic premenopausal range, going to see what happens when working with the classic “shifts” in terms of the appearance of the initial signs of the end of menstrual flow and fertile life. And they came to see that there would be a possible relationship, obviously to be confirmed with other research: those who follow professional rotation shifts, which can also impact sleep rhythms, could have more easily a late menopause.

We are still at the hypothesis level, of course. But the study is certainly fascinating from a scientific point of view, also because it confirms the impact of the variations of the classic rhythm that the organism “builds” to face the 24 hours. For example, it is known that when one is exposed to light in the middle of the night, over time it can induce alterations in the production of melatonin and consequent problems in the regular activity of the ovary in terms of hormone production.

The important thing, therefore, is to try to take healthy habits to maintain them over time and allow the endocrine system to adapt to our life, to have an optimal activity that respects the rhythms of existence. Obviously, as mentioned, we are only at the beginning: it is possible that other factors, perhaps linked to economic concerns or tension, may also influence this situation. but it seems clear that working hours not properly dedicated to this activity can be a problem not to be underestimated for a woman’s reproductive health.

When you notice premenopause

Premenopause is a moment in a woman’s life that represents the period immediately preceding the onset of menopause. In the premenopausal phase, a situation of hyperestrogenism mainly due to the progressive reduction of circulating progestogens compared to estrogens.

As a consequence, the quantity of egg cells begins to reduce and become scarce: it is for this reason that the menstrual cycle becomes irregular, with early or postponed bleeding, excessively long and spaced or close and abundant. Sometimes there are also quite long periods of amenorrhea, which is the absence of menstrual flow.

The premenopausal phase it can have a variable duration, even several years, as the woman’s organism gradually adapts to her new condition. This “adaptation path” involves both physiological and psychological disturbances. From a physiological point of view, hyperestrogenism can alter the rhythm and intensity of the menstrual cycle and can also aggravate or determine the onset of premenstrual syndrome, characterized by breast tenderness, abdominal tension with bloating associated with a sense of heaviness, possible increase of appetite and water retention typical of the pre-menstrual phase. The woman who goes through menopause can therefore feel a certain irritability, drowsiness, fatigue, a tendency to depression, listlessness.

“This study shows a potential influence of circadian regulation on natural menopausal age, with current rotating shift work linked to advanced menopausal age and current night shift work linked to earlier menopausal age. Whether these post-menopausal age differences are directly related to the effect of circadian rhythm changes on underlying hypothalamic regulation or are due to other socio-demographic factors such as chronic stress, economic insecurity, and substance use or abuse require further study, ”says Dr. Stephanie Faubion, medical director of NAMS.NAMS.