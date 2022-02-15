Ontario abolishes the pass, no vax victory in Canada. “Convoys of freedom” in half the world, but in Italy it is flop

After three weeks of protests that have put Ottawa on fire and paralyzed trade with the United States, creating billions of dollars in losses, the Canadian no vaxes take their first victory.

The premier of Ontario has announced that vaccination passes will be abolished from March 1. The decision bypasses the central government and ignores Justin Trudeau’s call to use “a hard fist” against “ideal occupations” against the self-proclaimed “Convoys of freedom”.

The decision of the province most damaged by the protests against the anti-Covid measures comes at the end of a busy day, which began with the eviction of the demonstrators from the Ambassador Bridge, the main connection bridge with the United States on which 25% of trade passes between the two countries.

Provincial Premier Doug Ford explained that the easing of health measures is possible because the vast majority of the population is vaccinated and the peak of cases caused by the variant is Omicron has passed. “We’re not out of the tunnel yet but we’re heading in the right direction,” he said.

It is still too early to say what the effects of his decision will be on the progress of the protests. In Ottawa the situation remains critical, for three weeks truckers and demonstrators have paralyzed the streets of the center making life impossible for the inhabitants.

High tension also at the Coutts crossing, between Alberta and Montana, where police arrested 11 people and confiscated rifles, pistols, a machete, bulletproof vests and “a large amount of ammunition”

Trudeau could invoke the Emergencies Act in the next few hours, a special law to grant more powers to his government. The measure was used only once in peacetime by the premier’s father, Pierre Elliot Trudeau, in October 1970, to send the army to Quebec where the Liberation Front had kidnapped a British embassy attaché and a minister. of the province, Pierre Laporte, who was later found dead.

IN THE WORLD – Meanwhile, Canadian freedoms convoys have inspired protest movements against health passes, vaccination requirements and anti-Covid measures around the world.

In Brussels, after the police prevented the entry of a thousand trucks ready to invade the streets of the city, about 200 people gathered in the center responding to an appeal on social networks to move on foot.

In Jerusalem, traffic jams were created in the area of ​​the main ministries where demonstrators gathered, brandishing signs that read “Enough with the limitations, let’s go back to freedom”.

Over the weekend a big demonstration in Paris with moments of tension between police and no-vax demonstrators.

IN ROME – The protest no longer takes root in Italy, where today the initiative was a resounding flop. Very few showed up in what was supposed to be the demonstration that would have “blocked” Italy, in the intentions of the promoters.

At the helm, former general Antonio Pappalardo, who harangued the haggard demonstrators in this way: “Where are the 4 million Romans? Why am I not here in the square? We are tired of defending a people of sheep. If we had been many, we could have arrested Draghi and Speranza. If there were the people, the Carabinieri and the police would come with us to arrest them “.

(Unioneonline / L)

© All rights reserved