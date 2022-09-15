Onyxian Drake WoW WotLK: How to get this mount?

Introduced in World of Warcraft’s Wrath of the Lich King Classic expansion when Phase 3the Onyxian Drake is a mount rewarding players who have had a significant chance rate by defeating one of the expansion’s raid bosses. This is a flying mount available to both players of the Horde that ofAlliance.

How to get Onyxian Drake in WotLK Classic?

The Onyxian Drake is one of the very (too?) many drakes introduced as flying mounts in the Wrath of the Lich King expansion. However, it differs from the others by its unusual color since it literally has the appearance of the famous and formidable Onyxia! This is also what earned him his fame among fans of mounts. It doesn’t require defeating a spectacular boss or completing a complex achievement. To obtain it, you need to show a lot of luck after defeating Onyxia in Onyxia’s Lair in one of the two modes available for this raid:

10-player Normal Mode

25-player Normal Mode

Onyxia was originally a level 60 boss, however the Wrath of the Lich King expansion reintroduced her as a boss in the same raid she was originally in. Its loot table has been updated to match Tier 9 (item level 232/245) and obviously its difficulty has been updated as well. It is also one of the most “recycled” bosses in the history of WoW, since it is found in Vanilla (Classic), WotLK and even Cataclysm!

Important : The Onyxian Drake only appears with WotLK Phase 3 in this boss’s loot table. In the meantime, Onyxia remains a level boss and offers the Onyxia Lair feat (level 60) to those who overcome it. As soon as Phase 3 is deployed, she will permanently become a level 80 raid boss and her old loot table will disappear in favor of the new one.

The drop rate in 25 Player Mode is estimated between 1 and 2% whether you defeat it with 10 or 25 players. Luck is your best ally, there is no magic solution to get it more easily. No prerequisites other than the aforementioned difficulties are required. Not the slightest feat or the least particular technique. Get through it and just cross your fingers!

Onyxian Drake Skin