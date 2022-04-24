Oooo another shake in Braves

After the Bravos added their seventh defeat at home in Clausura 2022, Brazilian coach Ricardo Ferretti said that he hopes to give the fans the joy they deserve in the future, for which FC Juárez requires a strong shake-up and, as the ‘Tuca’ himself declared just over a month ago, to open his portfolio to invest in players of a higher soccer level.

“If there is something really redeemable from these two tournaments, it is this hobby, really. So, I hope that in the future we can give them the joy they deserve and I will continue to seek to learn”, Ferretti mentioned at a press conference.

Friday’s game was the last at home for the Bravos in the current Liga MX tournament, and once again at home they end up with a number to forget with just one game won, one tied and seven lost, with seven goals in favor. and 15 against.

In the Apertura 2021, Ferretti’s first as coach of the fronterizos, they rescued three wins and two draws, to which they added three losses, with nine goals for and ten against.

“I had never been in a situation like this, but there is always a first time and I have to take it as I have taken it also when things went well for me. So, I have no regrets, on the contrary, I am grateful to the board, to the players”, said Ferretti.

The Brazilian coach is no stranger to the high expectations generated by his arrival almost a year ago and remembers that back then people immediately got excited and thought of titles for the Braves, when his main mission was to prevent it from being paid once again the millionaire fine, a problem that “unfortunately” they could not solve.

“When the next tournament begins with those of us who are, or with those who are, then hope, confidence is reborn and we have to work to achieve it. Many times I mention that in an institution many want to stay and maybe they will leave and many maybe want to leave and have to stay. That’s how football is.”

The disappointment, says Ferretti, is great, the concern is very great and the distrust is greater, “and you start to feel small, but I think that’s not it. When you make a self-criticism, you first have to see the positive side and then improve, rectify, modify what you want in the negative plan.

“There are many things that I have learned in these two tournaments, it is a pity that it has been based on defeats because also when you win you have to continue looking to improve so that you can promote what you learn for the benefit of your players, but hey, all this It’s part of life”.

Bravos will close the tournament next Saturday against Gallos Blancos de Querétaro at La Corregidora Stadium, and ‘Tuca’ pointed out that they still have something to play for.

“We do have something to lose and we do have something to fight for: sporting shame. It is what should never be missed. This amateur way of seeing football not only through money, not only through fame, through this, of representing an institution with sporting shame and naturally leaving everything on the field so that there can at least be criticism in many ways, except that there is no delivery, that there is no substance, that there is no disposition”.

meet him

Name: Ricardo Ferretti

Position: Technical Director

Team: FC Juarez Braves

Date of birth: February 22, 1954

Place of birth: Rio de Janeiro

Age: 68 years

Height: 1.73m

Weight: 74kg

Numbers of ‘Tuca’ with Bravos

Closure 2022*

Games played 16

Won 3

tied 2

lost 11

Goals for 10

Goals against 24

Difference -14

Points 11 out of 48 possible

Average 0.68 pt/match

18th place

*With one game to play

opening 2021

Games played 17

Won 4

tied 4

lost 9

Goals for 14

Goals against 25

Difference -11

Points 16 out of 51 possible

Average 0.94 pts/match

16th place

Chronology…

-Thursday, June 3, 2021, official presentation of Ferretti as technical director of Bravos and Miguel Ángel Garza as executive president

-Friday, July 23, 2021, Ferretti’s first official match in charge of Bravos, they lose to Toluca 3-1 in the ‘Benito Juárez’

-Friday, September 10, 2021, Ferretti’s first win with Bravos, they defeat Cruz Azul 2-1 at the ‘Benito’

-Wednesday, December 22, 2021, Alejandra de la Vega, who chairs the board of directors of Bravos, gives a total boost to the work of ‘Tuca’

-Friday, January 7, 2022, first game of the Clausura, they beat Necaxa 2-1 at the ‘Benito Juárez’

-Wednesday, February 9 to Friday, April 15, they added 11 games without winning, nine losses and two draws