oops! It was unintentionally, wanting? Lily Collins missed a hint about the new season of Emily in Paris

After the successes of seasons 1 and 2 of Emily in Paris, Filming officially started in the Parisian capital of the third and long-awaited season of the popular series on the Netflix platform. The protagonists themselves Lily Collins (Emily) and Ashley Park (Mindy) made it known through the publication of a photo posing very happy and animated, ready to give it their all again. However, said publication generated speculation among the most attentive and fans of history, is a change of look coming for Emily?

Six months ago we submerged ourselves in a sea of ​​doubts: will Emily working in Paris? Will he go to Chicago? will you stay with Alfie or with Gabriel? It seems that there is less left to solve all these unknowns, because the shooting of the third season has just officially started. Something that we could intuit when we saw Lily Collins at the French capital airport last weekend, but now it was the actress herself who confirmed it. Through her social networks, she shared a photo posing with her partner, Ashley Park. “Reunited in Paris! Let the filming of the third season begin”, commented.

