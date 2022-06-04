oops! It was unintentionally, wanting? Lily Collins missed a hint about the new season of Emily in Paris

After the successes of seasons 1 and 2 of Emily in Paris, Filming officially started in the Parisian capital of the third and long-awaited season of the popular series on the Netflix platform. The protagonists themselves Lily Collins (Emily) and Ashley Park (Mindy) made it known through the publication of a photo posing very happy and animated, ready to give it their all again. However, said publication generated speculation among the most attentive and fans of history, is a change of look coming for Emily?

Six months ago we submerged ourselves in a sea of ​​doubts: will Emily working in Paris? Will he go to Chicago? will you stay with Alfie or with Gabriel? It seems that there is less left to solve all these unknowns, because the shooting of the third season has just officially started. Something that we could intuit when we saw Lily Collins at the French capital airport last weekend, but now it was the actress herself who confirmed it. Through her social networks, she shared a photo posing with her partner, Ashley Park. “Reunited in Paris! Let the filming of the third season begin”, commented.

The two interpreters posed smiling with the Eiffel Tower in the background to announce their return, both with a very similar outfit made up of basics: jeans, a crop top and a blazer. And… Can you notice something different in the hair of Lily Collins? That is the same question that some of her most attentive followers have asked themselves, who have not only noticed that the British hair seems somewhat shorter, but also changed the bushy bangs that she had until now for a flattering type cut. curtain, one of the trending hairstyles of the season.

Months ago the actress decided to adopt this bangs in her day to day life, inspired by the style of Parisians, something that she herself admitted after observing how well they looked on French girls. She liked it so much that she, just after finishing the shooting of the second season of the series, she wanted to stop by the hairdresser. And it seems that Emily in Paris has influenced not only the beauty style of Lily Collinsalso even in his way of dressing, incorporating into his wardrobe the same clothes that his character wears.

Lily Collins showing off her bangs.

During the different chapters we have seen an authentic display of fashion, so much so that the wardrobe of the series has ended up influencing the trends of the moment. Emily she changes outfits so many times that she barely repeats a single garment throughout the plot. But yes, there is something that she always keeps the same: her hair. Have you noticed that beyond curling it or pulling it up in perfect polished buns, her hair never changed cut or color? She always kept it long, straight and parted in the middle.

Something that could be about to change. And it is that now we know that the filming of the new episodes began, and thanks to Lily Collinswe can appreciate that the bangs will be part, for the moment, of the look with which we can see Emily during this new installment. To confirm it we will have to wait a few months: although the premiere date of the third season has not yet been announced, if we base ourselves on the fact that the previous two were released at the end of the year, it is very possible that we can enjoy it this fall. We hope that they will join us with minimal advances because the expectations are too high.