Ooredoo chooses Neymar Jr as brand ambassador

Ooredoo, the official telecommunications operator for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ in the Middle East and Africa, has announced the signing of a partnership with NR Sports under which it has named the international football star Neymar Jr. as his new brand ambassador to promote the capabilities of his advanced 5G network.

Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr, known for his passion for technology and gaming, will help raise awareness of the enormous potential of the 5G network in developing and improving people’s lives in various fields. The player will collaborate with the leading telecommunications operator to promote the capabilities of 5G technology and the ultra-fast networks of Ooredoo in the countries where the group operates around the world.

Neymar Jr is considered one of the most talented footballers of the current generation. He was twice voted best footballer in South America. After joining Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, Neymar contributed greatly to the four championships and three French Cups won by his club.

The announcement of the partnership with Neymar Jr coincides with the recent announcement by the Ooredoo Group of changing its visual identity under the new slogan “Upgrade Your World”. This new Ooredoo Group slogan is centered on human progress and reflects the company’s commitment to continuous development and improvement in all aspects of people’s lives.

On this occasion, the delegated member and CEO of the Ooredoo Group, Mr. Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo declared: “We are very enthusiastic about the idea of ​​collaborating with the world star Neymar Jr, who is a sports personality with an exceptional charisma. and admired by millions of people around the world.Always aspiring to progress and discover his abilities, whether as a person or as a player, and with his drive, confidence and commitment to excellence, it perfectly embodies our brand promise to improve the lives of our customers.”

Over the past few years, Ooredoo has invested heavily in growing its award-winning networks internationally and has spared no effort in its preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar™ in order to guarantee fans an enhanced experience unmatched in previous major sporting events.

For his part, Brazilian star Neymar Jr said: “Everyone knows that I am a person who is passionate about technology and online games and that I really like communicating with my family and friends. I used the network 5G from Ooredoo and it was really a superb experience. The speed and fluidity of Ooredoo’s network are important characteristics for Gamers. Without a doubt, I was very happy to be chosen as an ambassador of an innovative brand the size of Ooredoo during this important time in my career.”

For his part, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdullah Al Thani, Deputy Executive Director of Ooredoo Group and CEO of Ooredoo Qatar, revealed: “We believe that sport brings our communities together and contributes in sharing core values ​​and important messages. Neymar Jr is an important figure on and off the pitch, and an inspiration to millions around the world, which makes him the perfect ambassador for us at Ooredoo. FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, this is a good time to promote the power and capabilities of Ooredoo’s 5G network, which will provide very high-speed telecommunications services to meet all needs during this important global football event. We are happy and very excited about this new collaboration.”

Under this new partnership, Neymar Jr will appear in Ooredoo’s marketing campaigns across the various communication platforms to promote the many ways Ooredoo expands the world of its customers.