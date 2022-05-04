OPE to be a professor of Medicine: places and dates

The University of Castilla-La Mancha (UCLM) has convened a total of 69 places for associate professors of Health Sciences, attached to the Faculty of Medicine of Albacete and Ciudad Real and concerted health institutions.

The call, applicable for the course 2022-2023, will allow specialist physicians to work as teachers in the faculties of Medicine under a part-time employment contract for three teaching hours per weekas well as the same number of tutorials.

Specifically, the vacancies announced for the faculties of Medicine are divided into 38 places for the faculty of Albacete and others 31 for the faculty of Ciudad Real.

Health professionals who want to apply for one of these places must do so within 10 working days after the publication of the call, presented this Wednesday, May 4, in the Official Gazette of Castilla-La Mancha.

Requirements to be Associate Professor of Medicine

As stated in the agreement presented by the University of Castilla-La Mancha, the doctors who want to opt for one of the associate professorships must prove the exercise of their activity professional outside the university academic field.

Thus, associate professors should be specialists of recognized competencebeing able to prove that they are in possession of the official title of their specialty, as well as carrying out a care activity appropriate to the teaching objectives of the position.

For the allocation of places, it will also be taken into account that the future teacher occupies a care position in the Hospital Complex where the teaching of the position is developed or to be healthcare personnel of the Associated Health Centers, for positions with a Primary Care profile.

Applications will be studied by a selection commission, responsible for assessing the merits of each of the applicants for associate professor.

Positions for associate professor in Nursing and Physiotherapy

Together with the call for places for the faculties of Medicine, the University of Castilla-La Mancha has called for other 42 seats for associate professors of the degrees of Nursing, Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy and Speech Therapy.

This call follows the same requirements as Medicine vacancies, applicants must accredit the possession of the Degree or University Diploma in Nursing (or validated that of ATS) or Physiotherapy or Occupational Therapy or Speech Therapy, according to the profile of the vacancy.

Regarding the distribution of places, the call has presented a total of 13 places for the Nursing area in the Faculty of Nursing of Cuenca, 3 for the Faculty of Nursing of Albacete, 7 for the Faculty of Nursing of Ciudad Real, six positions within the University Hospital of Toledo and one position for the Faculty of Health Sciences Talavera.

Regarding the specialty of Physiotherapy, they have convened 12 seats of associate professor.