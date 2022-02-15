Opel Astra, prices and premium features of the sixth generation

The sixth generation of the Opel Astra, the successful compact, is totally new. New style with the Opel Vizor, the fully digital Pure Panel and top technologies such as the latest version of the Intelli-Lux LED Pixel active headlights. For the first time, the Opel Astra is available with electrified drive with the powerful and ecological plug-in hybrid version.

And next year there will also be on the list the first battery electric version, the Opel Astra-e. The range today offers the widest choice. Power levels range from 81 kW / 110 hp to 165 kW / 225 hp of system power, numbers that ensure superior driving performance. In the latest generation of its successful compact, Opel combines driving pleasure and maximum efficiency with environmental awareness.

Next generation design and technology

Opel Astra represents the stylistic avant-garde of the brand, dynamic, with taut surfaces, with an aspect dedicated to the search for simplicity and with the new face of the brand, Opel Vizor. The style of the car certainly does not go unnoticed, and how the previous generation of Opel Astra launched in 2015the new car also brings compact innovations to the popular C segment that we previously only saw on more expensive models, such as the new lighting system, the latest evolution of the Intelli-Lux LED Pixel matrix headlights, which comes directly from its sister stylish Insignia sedan.

The interior of the new Opel Astra

The new generation is surprising especially in the newly designed cockpit. With the digital Pure Panel, analogue instrumentation is superseded altogether. The human-machine interface (HMI) with fresh and modern graphics offers customers a pure and more intuitive experience. The company’s designers and engineers have taken care to ensure that the driver receives all the necessary information and useful operating instructions. More frequently used core systems such as air conditioning can still be operated with physical switches and buttons.

Typically Opel is also the exceptional comfort of the seats; the front ones, developed in-house, are certified by AGR experts and, thanks to their exemplary ergonomics, are incredibly comfortable. The driver is supported by state-of-the-art assistance systems, from the head-up display to the Intelli-Drive 1.0 assistance system, which integrates numerous assistance systems, and the Intelli-Vision camera with 360-degree vision.

The dimensions

The new Opel Astra is 4,374mm long, just 4mm longer than the previous model, and 1,860mm wide. The wheelbase increased by 13mm to 2,675mm. The car has an athletic appearance, but the practical trunk with adjustable floor still offers the driver and four passengers a volume of up to 1,339 liters (1,268 liters for the Opel Astra Hybrid) with the rear seats folded down.

Orders and prices

Opel has opened the orders for the new Astra and the first cars will start being delivered to customers in a few months. Opel Astra will initially be launched in a 5-door sports version, with a typical coupé appearance; later the elegant Sports Tourer version will also arrive.

List prices will be accessible to everyone for a car in this segment, as in Opel tradition. The 5-door sports version is available starting from 24,500 euros. The 81 kW / 110 hp 1.2 three-cylinder direct injection turbo petrol engine with 6-speed manual gearbox ensures brilliant performance.

Those who want to try the new Astra in electric mode can choose the plug-in hybrid engine starting from the attractive price of 35,300 euros in Italy. The car generates a system power of 133 kW / 180 hp and a maximum torque of 360 Nm. The top-of-the-range hybrid version, which can be ordered later in the year, has a very high system power of 165 kW. / 225 hp.