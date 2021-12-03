Opel Astra Sports Tourer, leap into the future of wagons – Tests and News

Developed as an extension of the next-generation Opel Astra 5-door range, unveiled in September, the new Astra Sports Tourer is on its way, which will also be available in two plug-in hybrid versions since its release in early 2022. In 2023 it will also debut as full electric, thus becoming the first battery-powered station wagon of the German brand of Stellantis.

The Astra Sports Tourer continues the Opel tradition of highly successful compact station wagons, which began almost 60 years ago with the Opel Kadett Caravan, the first model of this type presented by a German brand and then developed until the creation of the 2003 Signum, the progenitor of the sporty and elegant wagon concept. In addition to electric drive (scheduled for 2023), the new Opel Astra Sports Tourer will be available with the latest generation and particularly efficient petrol and diesel engines, ranging from 110 HP for the petrol version to 130 for the diesel version with the top represented by 225 system hp of the plug-in hybrid versions. In the Astra Sports Tourer the gearbox will be six-speed manual in combination with the petrol and diesel engines while the eight-speed automatic transmission (electrified on the plug-in hybrid versions) will be an option with the more powerful engines.

“The new Opel Astra Sports Tourer is the symbol of a new era of electric, digital and cars designed to thrill – said Uwe Hochgeschurtz, CEO of Opel – In this way the very long tradition of our compact station wagons joins the latest innovations. such as plug-in hybrid technology. We are sure that with the fantastic Astra Sports Tourer, Opel will win over new customers. “

Astra Sports Tourer is 4,642mm long, 1,860mm wide and 1,480mm high and offers a loading sill height of approximately 600mm. Demonstrating the brand’s ability to create efficient architectures, despite the wheelbase of 2,732 mm, significantly longer (+ 70 mm) than the previous model, the new Opel Astra Sports Tourer is 60 mm shorter than the model it replaces. this thanks to a particularly reduced front overhang.

With the rear seats in position, the usable volume is greater than 608 liters and reaches 1,634 if they are folded down.

Even with the lithium-ion battery positioned under the floor, the plug-in hybrid versions still offer a top-notch cargo volume of 548 and 1,574 liters depending on the position of the rear seats. Traditionally, the flexibility of the luggage compartment can be emphasized by the Intelli-Space mobile loading surface offered as an option in the versions with a heat engine.

The elegant Astra Sports Tourer is a true stylistic manifesto of Opel and is the brand’s first station wagon that interprets the ‘bold and pure’ stylistic philosophy. The Opel Vizor, that is the new face of the brand, follows the vertical and horizontal axes – given by the fold on the hood and the wing graphics of the daytime running lights – to intersect with the Blitz Opel logo in the center. Stretched across the front, the Vizor integrates technologies such as the adaptive Intelli-Lux Led Pixel headlights and the front camera.

At the rear of the Astra Sports Tourer, the Blitz in the center, the upper brake light – aligned vertically – and the particularly slim tail lights stand out. The latter are identical to those of the 5-door version, further strengthening the ties with the Astra family.

A big step forward has also been taken in the interior: the fully digital Pure Panel offers customers a pure and more intuitive experience and the touch screen can be used like that of a smartphone. Fundamental functions such as climate control can still be controlled with physical switches and buttons.

The high comfort of the seats of the new station wagon is also typically Opel: the front seats, developed in the company, are certified by AGR experts and, thanks to their exemplary ergonomics, are at the top in the compact category and stand out for their high number of adjustments. In the Nappa leather version, they also offer ventilation and massage functions on the driver’s side, and heating the rear and front seats.