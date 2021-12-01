Opel Astra Sports Tourer: output, dimensions, trunk, interior, engines

There Opel returns to offer one of his European best sellers: theAstra Sports Tourer. After unveiling the sixth generation in hatchback version last July, the German manufacturer unveiled the first images of the station wagon variant, expected soon on the market.

The familiar with the look of the new course. All the steps forward made with the generational leap of the model, born thanks to the internal synergies of the Stellantis group, are also reflected in the wagon, reinforcing some key points. The Sports Tourer takes up the personal and angular design of the new Astra with the characteristic Opel Vizor front and in the tail volume it maintains a similar setting to the five-door with the slim light clusters and the bumper hollowed out on the sides. The tailgate is topped by an aerodynamic profile, while the glossy black roof visually lightens the C-pillar and integrates the bars to support transport accessories. The interiors with Pure Panel focus on digitization with a double 10 “display that performs the main functions (but the air conditioning remains separate), in addition there is a head-up display and digital control of the automatic transmission. Comfort is guaranteed by the Agr certified seats and in the variant with Nappa leather interiors there are premium accessories such as the ventilation and massage functions of the driver’s seat and the heating of seats and backrests in both rows.