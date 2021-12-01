Business

Opel Astra Sports Tourer: output, dimensions, trunk, interior, engines

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman13 hours ago
0 51 4 minutes read

Opel Astra Sports Tourer – Smaller outside, bigger inside “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/nuovi -models / 2021/12/01 / opel_astra_sports_tourer_exit_dimensions_bagagliaio_interni_motori / gallery / rsmall / 2021-Opel-Astra-Sports-Tourer-02.jpg “,” big_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote /it/news/new-models/2021/12/01/opel_astra_sports_tourer_exit_size_ trunk_interior_motors/gallery/rbig/2021-Opel-Astra-Sports-Tourer-02.jpg”,”caption “:”

Opel Astra Sports Tourer – Smaller outside, bigger inside “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/nuovi -models / 2021/12/01 / opel_astra_sports_tourer_exit_dimensions_bagagliaio_interni_motori / gallery / rsmall / 2021-Opel-Astra-Sports-Tourer-03.jpg “,” big_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote /it/news/new-models/2021/12/01/opel_astra_sports_tourer_exit_size_ trunk_interior_motors/gallery/rbig/2021-Opel-Astra-Sports-Tourer-03.jpg”,”caption “:”

Opel Astra Sports Tourer – Smaller outside, bigger inside “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/nuovi -models / 2021/12/01 / opel_astra_sports_tourer_exit_dimensions_bagagliaio_interni_motori / gallery / rsmall / 2021-Opel-Astra-Sports-Tourer-04.jpg “,” big_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote /it/news/new-models/2021/12/01/opel_astra_sports_tourer_exit_size_ trunk_interior_motors/gallery/rbig/2021-Opel-Astra-Sports-Tourer-04.jpg”,”caption “:”

Opel Astra Sports Tourer – Smaller outside, bigger inside “}, {” type “:” html “,” content “:”

SKIP ADV “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/nuovi-modelli/2021/12/01/opel_astra_sports_tourer_ Output_dimensions_bagagliaio_interni_motori /gallery/rsmall/2021-Opel-Astra-Sports-Tourer-05.jpg”,”big_url”:”https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/new-models/2021 /12/01/opel_astra_sports_tourer_exit_size_ trunk_interni_engines/gallery/rbig/2021-Opel-Astra-Sports-Tourer-05.jpg”,”caption “:”

Opel Astra Sports Tourer – Smaller outside, bigger inside “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/nuovi -models / 2021/12/01 / opel_astra_sports_tourer_exit_dimensions_bagagliaio_interni_motori / gallery / rsmall / 2021-Opel-Astra-Sports-Tourer-06.jpg “,” big_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote /it/news/new-models/2021/12/01/opel_astra_sports_tourer_exit_size_ trunk_interior_motors/gallery/rbig/2021-Opel-Astra-Sports-Tourer-06.jpg”,”caption “:”

Opel Astra Sports Tourer – Smaller outside, bigger inside “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/nuovi -models / 2021/12/01 / opel_astra_sports_tourer_exit_dimensions_bagagliaio_interni_motori / gallery / rsmall / 2021-Opel-Astra-Sports-Tourer-07.jpg “,” big_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote /it/news/new-models/2021/12/01/opel_astra_sports_tourer_exit_size_ trunk_interior_motors/gallery/rbig/2021-Opel-Astra-Sports-Tourer-07.jpg”,”caption “:”

Opel Astra Sports Tourer – Smaller outside, bigger inside “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/nuovi -models / 2021/12/01 / opel_astra_sports_tourer_exit_dimensions_bagagliaio_interni_motori / gallery / rsmall / 2021-Opel-Astra-Sports-Tourer-08.jpg “,” big_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote /en/news/new-models/2021/12/01/opel_astra_sports_tourer_exit_size_ trunk_interior_motors/gallery/rbig/2021-Opel-Astra-Sports-Tourer-08.jpg”,”caption “:”

Opel Astra Sports Tourer – Smaller outside, bigger inside “}, {” type “:” html “,” content “:”

SKIP ADV “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/nuovi-modelli/2021/12/01/opel_astra_sports_tourer_ Output_dimensions_bagagliaio_interni_motori /gallery/rsmall/2021-Opel-Astra-Sports-Tourer-09.jpg”,”big_url”:”https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/new-models/2021 /12/01/opel_astra_sports_tourer_exit_size_ trunk_interni_engines/gallery/rbig/2021-Opel-Astra-Sports-Tourer-09.jpg”,”caption “:”

Opel Astra Sports Tourer – Smaller outside, bigger inside “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/nuovi -models / 2021/12/01 / opel_astra_sports_tourer_exit_dimensions_bagagliaio_interni_motori / gallery / rsmall / 2021-Opel-Astra-Sports-Tourer-10.jpg “,” big_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote /it/news/new-models/2021/12/01/opel_astra_sports_tourer_exit_size_ trunk_interior_motors/gallery/rbig/2021-Opel-Astra-Sports-Tourer-10.jpg”,”caption “:”

Opel Astra Sports Tourer – Smaller outside, bigger inside “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/nuovi -models / 2021/12/01 / opel_astra_sports_tourer_exit_dimensions_bagagliaio_interni_motori / gallery / rsmall / 2021-Opel-Astra-Sports-Tourer-11.jpg “,” big_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote /it/news/new-models/2021/12/01/opel_astra_sports_tourer_exit_size_ trunk_interior_motors/gallery/rbig/2021-Opel-Astra-Sports-Tourer-11.jpg”,”caption “:”

Opel Astra Sports Tourer – Smaller outside, bigger inside “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote/it/news/nuovi -models / 2021/12/01 / opel_astra_sports_tourer_exit_dimensions_bagagliaio_interni_motori / gallery / rsmall / 2021-Opel-Astra-Sports-Tourer-12.jpg “,” big_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote /it/news/new-models/2021/12/01/opel_astra_sports_tourer_exit_size_ trunk_interior_motors/gallery/rbig/2021-Opel-Astra-Sports-Tourer-12.jpg”,”caption “:”

Opel Astra Sports Tourer – Smaller outside, bigger inside “}, {” type “:” html “,” content “:”

There Opel returns to offer one of his European best sellers: theAstra Sports Tourer. After unveiling the sixth generation in hatchback version last July, the German manufacturer unveiled the first images of the station wagon variant, expected soon on the market.

The familiar with the look of the new course. All the steps forward made with the generational leap of the model, born thanks to the internal synergies of the Stellantis group, are also reflected in the wagon, reinforcing some key points. The Sports Tourer takes up the personal and angular design of the new Astra with the characteristic Opel Vizor front and in the tail volume it maintains a similar setting to the five-door with the slim light clusters and the bumper hollowed out on the sides. The tailgate is topped by an aerodynamic profile, while the glossy black roof visually lightens the C-pillar and integrates the bars to support transport accessories. The interiors with Pure Panel focus on digitization with a double 10 “display that performs the main functions (but the air conditioning remains separate), in addition there is a head-up display and digital control of the automatic transmission. Comfort is guaranteed by the Agr certified seats and in the variant with Nappa leather interiors there are premium accessories such as the ventilation and massage functions of the driver’s seat and the heating of seats and backrests in both rows.

Shorter, yet more spacious. The Emp2 platform, also common to the renewed Peugeot 308, guarantees the wagon a favorable ratio between external dimensions and internal space. The Sports Tourer is 4.64 meters long with a wheelbase of 272 centimeters: the wheelbase has therefore increased by 70 mm compared to the five-door, but the whole car is 60 mm shorter than the previous series Wagon without reducing the available space. In fact, the boot offers a variable capacity from 608 to 1,634 liters with two peculiarities: the minimum height of the loading sill of only 600 mm with electric tailgate and the Intelli-Space shelf with two adjustable heights or tiltable at 45 degrees (not available for le plug-in hybrid). The technicians also moved the tire repair kit to a compartment under the load shelf accessible from the rear seats, so you don’t have to unload your luggage in the event of a puncture.

2021-Opel-Astra-Sports-Tourer-04

Immediately plug-in hybrid. Since launch, the Astra Sports Tourer can also be ordered in plug-in hybrid variants: for 2023, however, Opel has confirmed the arrival of purely electric propulsion equipment. At launch we will therefore find the 110 and 130 hp petrol, the 130 hp diesel and the 180 and 225 hp plug-in hybrid petrol. Finally, in addition to the Intelli-Lux Led optical groups, Opel offers its own suite of Adas called Intell-Drive 2.0 which also integrates the control of the presence of the hands on the steering ring.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman13 hours ago
0 51 4 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Kraken postpones listing of $ SHIB | But meanwhile the whales accumulate

4 weeks ago

Tesla, in 2 million (58%) on Twitter advises Elon Musk to sell the shares to avoid paying taxes. Title down on the stock exchange

3 weeks ago

Alfasud, according to Giugiaro – Classics

3 weeks ago

Covid, Locatelli on Sky TG24: ‘Pfizer vaccine for 5-11 year old children in Italy by Christmas’

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button