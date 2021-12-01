Opel Astra Sports Tourer: space and practicality

AN ABSOLUTE FIRST – Of the new one Opel Astra we already know a lot, but today we are at the official presentation of the version Sports Tourer. This spacious station wagon will be available in two plug-in hybrid versions from the start of sales, making it the house’s first electrified station wagon. The wagon versions have a long tradition at Opel, as the Kadett Caravan, the first of its kind not only for Opel but also for the German brands, was presented almost 60 years ago. Traditional engines will be both gas is diesel very efficient, with power from 110 HP to 130 HP for the petrol and diesel engines while it rises to 225 HP for the plug-in hybrids. The six-speed gearbox is standard in combination with traditional engines while the 8-speed automatic one (the electric motor is inserted in the gearbox on plug-in hybrid versions) is optional for the more powerful engines.

THE DIMENSIONS – The new Opel Astra Sports Tourer it measures 464 cm in length, 186 in width and 148 in height and has the loading sill 60 cm from the ground for easier loading. The geometric dimensions are particular: the wheelbase reaches 273 cm, which is 7 cm more than the previous series and 5.7 cm more than the new Opel Astra 5-door. However, this increase is associated with a shorter length of 6 cm compared to the model it replaces thanks to a particularly reduced front overhang. The hearty step increase, a harbinger of a favorable habitability, it is also functional to the accommodation of a full-bodied battery for a 100% electric version, already announced for the sedan.

MORE STEP, LESS BUMP – The trunk of the new one Opel Astra Sports Tourer seems to be appropriate for the type of vehicle: more than 608 liters are declared with the rear seats in place and 1,634 liters with the rear seats folded down. Interestingly, when the rear seats are folded down – offered as standard in a 40:20:40 configuration – the loading floor is completely flat. The plug-in hybrid versions don’t seem to suffer from a big one space decrease load: thanks to the lithium-ion battery positioned under the floor, the capacity settles to 548 and 1,574 liters. Hybrid versions lose the Intelli-Space system optional, which includes a loading surface that can be moved with one hand from the high to the low position or arranged at a 45 degree angle. The parcel shelf is retractable both when the loading surface is in the high position and in the low position. The “Intelli-Space” system also allows a easy access to the tire repair and first aid kits, located in compartments under the load floor and accessible from the trunk or from the rear seat area. It is therefore possible to reach them without having to unload your luggage; the tailgate has automatic opening and closing, which can be activated with the classic movement of the foot under the rear bumper.

STYLISTIC AND DIGITAL POSTER – Like the 5-door version, also the new one Opel Astra Sports Tourer it is the first station wagon that interprets the “bold and pure” stylistic philosophy. The new face of the brand, Opel Vizor, designs a “compass” in which the vertical and horizontal axes – the rib of the bonnet and the graphics of the daytime running lights and the profile that unites them – intersect, placing the lightning logo in the center. Opel. The Vizor integrates stylistic elements with technological ones such as Intelli-Lux adaptive headlights and the front camera. The Opel compass is also found in the tail, with the lightning bolt in the center, the third brake light at the top and the subtle taillights emphasizing it. The passenger compartment resumes the digital panel of the 5-door, designed to give a simple and intuitive use. Passengers will be able to use the large touch display like a smartphone, an experience they are very accustomed to, but basic systems, such as air conditioning, can be controlled with switches and “physical” keys, a solution that seems useful to us because it is less prone to distractions. The connection cables, inconvenient and possible source of hindrance, are eliminated since the infotainment and connectivity system is wirelessly compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, this convenience is also available in the entry version.

LET’S SEE IT CLEAR – The new Opel Astra Sports Tourer wants to bring modern technologies to the compact station wagon sector. One example is the latest version of the Intelli-Lux LED Pixel active lights with automatic anti-glare function. The system comes directly from the Opel Insignia and Grandland flagships and uses 168 separate LED emitters to precisely “draw” the beam of light. Comfort is also ergonomics, given that seats anterior, internally developed, are are certificates by the experts of AGR and offer a large number of adjustments, from electric backrest angle to electro-pneumatic lumbar support. In the Nappa leather version they also have the functions of ventilation and massage on the driver’s side and the heating of the rear and front seats. The driver is supported by advanced systems of driving assistance, which can optionally be integrated with the head-up display and the Intelli-Drive 2.0 semi-automatic system. Special sensors ensure that the driver is always attentive to driving and has their hands on the wheel.