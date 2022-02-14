Opel Astra, the sixth generation is already in the future – Tests and News

A look at history and then eyes immediately turned to the future, for the sixth generation of Opel Astra which raises the bar and aims to write a new chapter of its story. German precision and contemporary European design, technology and comfort, are in fact the watchwords that led to the birth of the new Astra, designed with the declared aim of leaving its mark, by a design and development team that has worked to make the new compact from the German manufacturer is a real ‘design object’, from the bodywork to the passenger compartment. The new model was designed and developed at the Opel headquarters, where it is also produced.

And it is precisely the design that attracts a first approach with the new Astra, which we met on the roads of Portugal in recent days. After Mokka, Crossland and Grandland, the new Astra is the first Opel sedan to interpret the stylistic philosophy that the designers of the German house have called ‘bold and pure’, developed around the Opel Vizor (the new face of the brand and the main stylistic element of the exterior design) that follows the Opel Compass (the compass) where the vertical and horizontal axes intersect with the Opel logo in the center. The technology, such as the ultra-flat Intelli-Lux LED headlights and the front camera of the Intelli-Vision system, also makes a decisive contribution to the design.

“The new Opel Astra represents the exciting next step in our new design – said Mark Adams, Vice President Design – with the Vizor’s bold front face, sturdy wheel arches and clean surfaces, the new Opel Astra boasts a very strong personality. sporty and safe. The passenger compartment is also a bold step into the future. The driver’s seat, strongly oriented towards the driver, with the new fully glazed Pure Panel, will give our customers a completely new emotional experience “.

Almost all new, even and above all inside the passenger compartment, which is definitely entering a new era.

The highlight is the new generation of the Pure Panel, presented for the first time on the Opel Mokka and available as a fully glazed option, equipped with two 10-inch screens, integrated horizontally. The analogue instrumentation gives way to digital, which highlights the hi-tech atmosphere of the passenger compartment. Physical controls reduced to a minimum, with a real operation that Opel have defined as ‘detox’.

The ultra-modern driving position contrasts with the innovations on the engine front. The new generation of Opel Astra is also electric for the first time: it is in fact the first Opel available in a plug-in hybrid version with two power levels and, from 2023, it will also be in a battery-electric version (Opel Astra-e). Versions with diesel and petrol engines, combined with low-friction gearboxes, six-speed manual and eight-speed automatic, can already be ordered. The top-of-the-range version is the Opel Astra plug-in hybrid, which offers a system output of 133 kW / 180 hp and a maximum torque of 360 Newton meters.

The 1.6 four-cylinder generates 110 kW / 150 hp. The electric motor contributes 81.2 kW / 110 hp.

The combustion engines available on the new Astra are the turbocharged 1.2-liter three-cylinder petrol engine with direct injection with six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission, with kW / 110 hp or 96 kW / 130 hp, or the 1.5-liter four-cylinder diesel. 96 kW / 130 hp, available with six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission. Prices start at 24,500 euros for the petrol-powered Edition version, and up to 42,300 euros for the Ultimate version (the most equipped) with hybrid engine and automatic transmission.