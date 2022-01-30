Opel Corsa record, today reached 11 million units produced

The Opel Corsa has had a close relationship with the Zaragoza factory for nearly four decades. The Aragonese plant began working in 1982 on the production of this model, with which it has maintained a long-standing relationship: it has made all six generations and today produces the Opel Corsa as a world exclusive, including its 100% electric version. , the Opel Corsa-e.

The factory is preparing to live a new milestone in his long idyll with Opel’s bestseller: the 11 millionth unit della Corsa has in fact left the factory. A car that represents the history in Zaragoza, both for the factory and for its workers who, in the last 39 years, have seen all these cars pass through the hands and care of generations of workers.

Opel Corsa is the best seller of the House

If you wanted to line up all the Opel Corsa produced in Zaragoza since 1982, then the very long line would practically go around the world and there would still be enough models to cover the distance between the Aragonese capital and Beirut. And this gives an idea of ​​the importance that the car has for the brand. Since its launch it has been a strategic model in its range. It is the best-selling Opel vehicle, and today it is also one of the pillars of the German company’s electrification process. It currently accounts for more than a third of Opel’s sales across 5 continents.

The commercial success of the Opel Corsa

Thanks to the success of the car, the Stellantis plant in Zaragoza is today a very important production center for the Opel brand, its assembly lines in fact produce the sales leader, or the New Corsa, but also Opel Crossland, the SUV much loved by international customers.

The sixth generation of the car was launched at the end of 2019 and today is a mainstay within the B segment; loved and appreciated for its unique features, for the captivating look that customers like, but also for the interior space and the latest generation technological equipment. We have talked a lot, since the launch, also about its electric version, which scores the difference among the zero-emission models in its class, thanks to its 359 km range, the power of 136 hp (100 kW) and the maximum torque of 260 Nm.

The statements

Pedro Lazarino, Opel Director for Spain and Portugal, proudly states: “The Opel Corsa is an iconic model of our brand produced exclusively in Zaragoza, the city where production began in 1982. For 40 years it has represented the brand’s offering. in a key category, segment B, where its six generations have been reference points for its modern and dynamic design, for its advanced technology, as well as for its comfort and interior space. Reaching 11 million units produced gives us an idea both of the good work of the Zaragoza plant and of the solidity of the Opel Corsa (now also electric), which has managed to establish itself in very different times, conditions and markets ”.

And the manager of the Zaragoza plant, Manuel Munárriz, is keen to add: “Present since the inauguration of the factory in 1982, Opel Corsa is a key model in the history of the Zaragoza factory, as evidenced by the 11 million units produced in our plants to date. A fact that speaks volumes about the very high level of demand and quality of the factory and the adaptability and commitment of its workers over the years. Qualities that have made it possible to produce its sixth generation, built on an innovative multi-energy platform, in a world exclusive. A real challenge that required a profound modernization of the plants and production methods “.