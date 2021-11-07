Opel Grandland (2021), why buy it and why not

We combine the rationality and design of Opel with the experience of the former PSA group regarding everything that is not seen, from the engine to the chassis. These are the ingredients that give life to Opel Grandland, the largest model in the company’s SUV family.

In the course of 2021, it has been updated with a rather heavy restyling: it has lost the X in the name – before it was called Grandland X – and it has changed a lot both inside and out. Let’s find out in this Why buy it.

Dimensions | Interior | Guide | Consumption | Prices

Pros and cons

We like it We do not like it Driving in the city: turning radius and visibility Infotainment Driving comfort Front USB not backlit Habitability Trunk capacity (plug-in hybrid version only)

Verdict 7.7 / 10

The Opel Grandland has all the credentials to be an excellent first family car: the not exaggerated dimensions make life in the city easy too, but it is when it turns out that the “high” flagship of Opel manages to give the best of oneself. Traveling is comfortable, the ADAS driver assistance systems work very well and the value for money is not bad. Too bad for the infotainment.

Dimensions, trunk and space

Being an update, albeit substantial, the Grandland restyling has the same size external of the previous one: it is 4 meters long and 47, high 1 and 60 and wide 1 and 85. The square and rational shapes maximizing the habitability and the boot has a pretty good capacity of 514 liters, which drop to 390 if you choose the plug-in hybrid version.

The loading sill is high off the ground and there is a small step at the entrance but, in general, the vain it is regular in form and well usable. The top can be adjusted to two different heights and, underneath, the parcel shelf fits perfectly when it is removed. For load management there are four rings, two hooks and a 12V socket, and with two levers it is possible to fold down the rear seats in a 60/40 configuration. Convenient hatch in the middle of the second row that can be used to load long objects.

Behind it is comfortable and there is enough room for knees, head and feet even for the tallest ones. Even five can travel safely since the central tunnel is not bulky but, here, you have to turn a blind eye to the seat which is slightly harder than the side ones. In four, on the other hand, it is possible to take advantage of the central armrest, which also has two cup holders, while in the center there are the air vents, a USB socket and a comfortable 220 V.

Measures Out Length 4.47 meters Length 1.85 meters Height 1.60 meters Step 2.67 meters Inside Trunk 390 – 514 / 1,528 – 1,652 liters

Dashboard and controls

Upgrades are usually expected from a makeover: but the Grandland is the exception that proves the rule. The setting of interior it does not change but here you are filled with technology: at the top, the digital instrumentation and the infotainment screen are the absolute protagonists, at the bottom instead is the air conditioning which has a dedicated platform separate from the rest. The assemblies are well made although soft materials are not to be expected, with all plastics being quite hard.

Excellentorganization of spaces: in front of the gear lever there is a deep compartment with a 12V socket and a USB and, in the center of the tunnel, a modular one with also two cup holders. The one under the armrest is rather small but hides the plate for induction charging the phone, while the pockets in the doors and the drawer in front of the passenger seat are average, illuminated but not lined inside.

How it goes and how much it consumes

Less than 4 meters and 50 in length is still an acceptable measure to avoid parking problems in the city, with the Grandland doing very well in any situation: if there is one thing that has convinced us most of all in an urban context and the turning radius which, to be an SUV with 18 ”wheels, is really small and you turn in a handkerchief. In addition, visibility is good in all directions because the glass surfaces are large, the overhangs reduced and the body shapes regular.

It is therefore easy to try your hand at even the tightest car parks, but we would never give up parking sensors both in front and behind – they are always standard but not on the basic set-up, where they cost only 200 euros – and 180 ° cameras which, however, they are not very good for resolution and at night they tend to grab a lot of the image.

But let’s get to the heart of the Grandland: the 1.5 turbodiesel from 131 PS and 300 Nm of maximum torque combined with the EAT8 automatic transmission – 8-speed – which we have already had the opportunity to test on many other former PSA models. It is an almost perfect combination because this transmission allows the engine to always work in its optimal range of revolutions and up and down the gear with imperceptible changes, regardless of the driving mode selected.

Driving is therefore extremely relaxing, but we missed one thing: the Autohold function that keeps the car stationary without having to hold down the brake pedal. The motor it gives its best out of town when the speed increases and, again here, the characteristics that make the Grandland an excellent traveler emerge: it pushes well and is silent, you just hear some rustle at the height of the mirrors once you have exceeded 110 km / h.

L’trim it is neutral, absorbing well both the troughs taken in speed and the city roughness, including the more marked ones. Finally, it is steering: it has a purely touristic setting – not that particular sporting qualities are expected from the Grandland -, it is rather empty in the center in the small corrections so it is not direct, but it is quite precise.

Chapter consumption: in the city we traveled almost 17 km with a liter of diesel, almost 18 in the suburban and again 17 on the highway at code speed, all for an average of 17 km and a half per liter, which correspond to 5.7 liters per 100 km.

Proven version Motor 1.5 turbodiesel Power 130 hp Couple 300 Nm Exchange 8-speed automatic Traction Front

Prices and competitors

Let’s start with 29,350 euros of the 131 bhp Grandland 1.2 in the basic version, and it takes at least some 33,850 for the 1.5 diesel of the same power. These are the only two non-electrified engines in the range since then we move directly to the plug-in hybrid offer: the less powerful 224 HP starts at 44,300 euros, the 300 HP one – the only four-wheel drive – just over of 50,000.

The 8-speed automatic transmission is always standard, except on the 1.2 petrol where it costs 2,000 euros. As for the fittings, however, there are four, with a difference in the price list of 5,000 euros between the first and the top of the range.

The cousins Peugeot 3008 And Citroen C5 Aircross they are among the Grandland’s most formidable rivals and are similar in size and features. These may also have plug-in hybrid engines under the hood, but the same is true for other competitors like the Jeep Compass, which is a bit smaller, and the Mercedes GLA and the BMW X1 which instead cost more. Then be careful not to underestimate the Nissan Qashqai, the Hyundai Tucson and the Kia Sportage, all freshly renovated.