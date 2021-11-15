Opel Grandland Hybrid, proof of the restyling of the German plug SUV

The German brand renews the SUV Grandland in appearance and content. The aesthetic introductions in the anterior area are remarkable. The 225hp plug-in hybrid power unit is a good compromise between consumption and performance, but daily battery recharging is essential. Prices from 44,300 euros

Tommaso Marcoli

The Opel SUV range is playing a strategic role for the future of the brand. The new generation of Mokka has brought to the debut an unprecedented stylistic course which will then be repeated for all the next models. As anticipated by Grandland, the sport utility at the top of the Opel offer which has recently undergone an important technical and aesthetic renewal. But be careful: this is not a new vehicle, but a major update of the current version. A revised project to meet the needs of demanding mobility that is attentive to emissions regulations, expanding the range with two plug-in hybrid versions of 225 hp and 300 hp with all-wheel drive. Prices for the two-wheel drive rechargeable hybrid version start at € 44,300.

Opel Grandland Hybrid: how it’s made – Surprising when compared with the previous model, among other things identified by the now abandoned letter X. The front area has been completely redesigned with the introduction of the Opel Vizor: a glossy black surface that integrates cameras, sensors and radars from all the driver assistance systems. It is visually satisfying and the new shape of the headlights helps to give the vehicle more tone and personality once on the road. The latter are now with IntelliLux LED technology: composed of 168 diodes, they have a remarkable lighting power and thanks to the dynamic function they never dazzle other motorists. The front remains the component of the vehicle that has undergone the greatest and most evident transformation. Following the profile of the car there are no other major changes compared to the previous version. The rear is almost identical, with the exception of the model name, now placed in the center and in much more visible characters.

Opel GrandLand Hybrid: the interior – The interior remains mostly similar to the previous setting. The space was organized in a rational way, favoring ergonomics of use. In this regard, numerous physical buttons have been retained, both for climate control and for driving dynamics functions. The coatings are all of good quality even if there is no lack of hard plastics; the assemblies that do not show subdued details are excellent. The technological interface has been renewed with a new fully digital instrument panel. The latter is the most important introduction: the 12 “screen has simple and clear graphics and the amount of information does not crowd the driver’s view. The possibilities for customizing the screen are therefore very limited, but the driving directions, navigation and fuel consumption can be consulted intuitively. The on-board entertainment system, on the other hand, remains on a 10 “screen, here the image quality is rather dated and a more important software update would have improved the user experience. Both screens are integrated into a glossy black frame that extends seamlessly up to the middle of the dashboard. A rather successful arrangement that enriches the overall view.

Opel GrandLan Hybrid – the power unit – The two-wheel drive plug-in hybrid version is equipped with a 225 hp power unit. The heat engine is a 181 hp 1.6-liter turbo petrol engine combined with a 110 hp electric element. This is powered by a 13.2 kWh lithium-ion battery. Recharging the battery is a key component to take full advantage of the vehicle’s efficiency, because when fully charged, the Opel Grandland can travel around 3o km without consuming fuel. In hybrid mode, the two engines work in synergy, adjusting the start of the thermal and electric engine according to the conditions and driving style. In the city, zero-emission driving will be privileged and frequent stops and starts could improve overall autonomy. In the suburban area, the combustion engine tends to prevail, with the electric module intervening in release or when maximum power is required to overtake. The motorway context remains the most unfavorable: by selecting the hybrid mode, the battery maintains the remaining charge for about 100 km before running out. Traveling at 130 km / h with a flat battery, the average distance hardly exceeds 15 km / l. Having the possibility, in the city the average distance can easily exceed 20 km / l and in an extra-urban context it is not difficult to approach this figure. With a discharged battery it is honestly difficult to obtain average fuel consumption better than 7 / 8l per 100 km. A not particularly positive fact that partially limits the possibilities of use. The maximum storage power is 7.2 kW and the full electric power is completed in about two hours.

Opel GrandLand Hybrid: how is it going – The 225 hp offer brilliance and dynamism. In the city, electric driving improves agility: the instantaneous delivery of engine torque allows vigorous restarts, simplifying driving in traffic. The handling is also good with the light steering and the dominant driving position that allows you to accurately evaluate clutter and obstacles. Too bad for the definition of the rear view camera, really unclear considering that the rear view is completely compromised by the small rear window. On fast-flowing sections and motorways, you can appreciate the fluidity of travel: the 1.6-liter turbo petrol is very flexible and satisfies both short and long journeys with great serenity. Excellent support for the 8-speed automatic gearbox, which responds to most of the stimuli with a satisfactory operating logic. On-board comfort, as per Opel tradition, is very good and the seats welcome the driver and passengers well. Driving dynamics are in the segment average: neither too sharp nor too soft, it respects the wide use destination that this car can guarantee. The only uncertainty is the braking, with a pedal that is not very modulable and has a far too long stroke. To perform emergency braking it is necessary to press firmly. All the driving assistance systems are very valid and increase the feeling of safety while driving. The adaptive cruise control is well calibrated and rather discreet in reaching and maintaining the set speed, the braking is not abrupt and in general has never shown particular difficulties even in the most agitated situations.

Opel GrandLand: conclusion – The update that Opel has introduced for Grandland improves the appearance and adds technological content to the top model of the vehicle range. The Opel Vizor is a pleasant aesthetic addition, as well as improving the equipment of driver assistance systems with the debut of the IntelliLux LED matrix headlights. The 225hp plug-in hybrid power unit offers brilliant and supple driving dynamics as long as the battery can be recharged daily. In this way, the efficiency offered is exploited to the maximum, obtaining positive consumption especially in the city and in the mixed cycle. Once the electricity is finished, Grandland significantly worsens the average mileage data, compromising their efficiency. If the practice of domestic charging is not possible, then for a versatile and wide-ranging use, the best solution remains the diesel engine, available in the range with a valid 1.5-liter 130 HP.

Opel GrandLand Hybrid: judgment – Like it: new aesthetic additions that improve the appearance; the driver assistance systems are all very effective; IntelliLux Led headlights are among the best equipment available in the segment today.

Do not like: consumption remains negative if the battery is not recharged daily; the brake pedal is not very modulable; The in-flight entertainment system deserved a major upgrade.

Opel GrandLand Hybrid: technical sheet – Thermal engine: four-cylinder in-line turbocharged petrol, 1,598 cc, maximum power 180 Hp, maximum torque 300 Nm 3,000 rpm.

Electric motors: front 81 kW / 110 Hp, maximum torque 320 Nm.

Maximum power system: 225 hp

Battery: capacity 13.2 kWh.

Transmission: AT8 eight-speed automatic transmission.

Performance: acceleration 0-100 km / h 6.1 seconds, maximum speed 225 km / h.

Consumption declared: 1.2 l / 100 km combined cycle Wltp; CO2 emissions 29 g / km combined cycle Wltp. Electric range: 57 km (Wltp).

Dimensions: length 4.477 mm, width with mirrors closed 1.856 mm, height 1.609 mm, wheelbase 2.675 mm; luggage compartment 390-1,528 liters; curb weight including driver 1,876 kg.

Prices: from 44,300 euros