Opel Grandland, production of the new SUV begins: prices in Italy

Production of the new generation of the Opel Grandland SUV began in Eisenach; Uwe Hochgeschurtz and Bodo Ramelow, President of Thuringia, were present as the brand’s first flagship SUV rolled off the production line. To kick off series production, an Opel Grandland Hybrid4 with Ultimate trim, electric all-wheel drive and a system output of 221 kW / 300 hp was built at the German plant.

During the visit to the plant, Opel CEO Uwe Hochgeschurtz said: “Packed with innovative technologies, with the Pure Panel, the fully digital driving position, and with a range of extremely efficient engines, including two plug-in hybrid versions, the new Opel Grandland will give us a further boost. I am looking forward to seeing our new flagship SUV in dealerships in February and in the hands of customers soon after. ”

And Xavier Chéreau, Chairman of the Opel Supervisory Board and Head of Human Resources at Stellantis, added: “We are very happy to see the new Opel Grandland roll off the production line in Eisenach, the social dialogue has once again led to constructive solutions, to the benefit of competitiveness of this site, an element that becomes even more important in consideration of the profound change that the automotive sector is going through “.

Plant manager Jörg Escher concludes by saying: “Despite the many limitations due to the pandemic, the whole team has done a fantastic job. With the new Opel Grandland begins another chapter in the beautiful history of this establishment. We are happy to build Opel’s flagship SUV with the typical Eisenach excellent quality ”.

Opel’s electrification strategy

Opel is also consistently continuing its energy transition with the new Opel Grandland, which is offered in two plug-in hybrid versions: The system power of the Opel Grandland Hybrid is 165 kW / 224 hp, the maximum torque is 360 Nm. The power is sent to the front axle via the smooth eight-speed automatic transmission. The 4 × 4 version features an additional electric motor on the rear axle, which allows the Opel Grandland Hybrid4 to offer a system output of as much as 221 kW / 300 hp and a maximum torque of 520 Nm.

State-of-the-art driver assistance systems

The list price starts at 30,200 euros in ItalyThe new Grandland SUV nevertheless boasts a number of world-class assistance systems, which the company considers accessible to all. The standard equipment includes Accident Warning with Automatic Emergency Braking and Pedestrian Recognition, Traffic Sign Recognition, Driver’s Fatigue Recognition System and Cruise Control System with Intelligent Limiter.

Driver and passengers can also benefit from the Pure Panel, the fully digital driving position. Smartphones easily connect to infotainment systems via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Another highlight are the optional IntelliLux LED Pixel adaptive headlights with a total of 168 LED elements, featured for the first time on the Opel Grandland, as well as the Night Vision system. In addition to all this, the new face of the brand stands out on the new Opel Grandland, the Opel Vizor, which we have already talked about in the past, which we had already seen in recent months also on the new Opel Astra.