Opel Manta-e 2024 preview: here is the render of the future electric crossover

First of all, it should be noted that we are waiting to see you in a few years, since for now she lives only on paper (or almost) and in the minds of German engineers, yet we too have tried to think about how could its design be , as could be its peculiarities.

There is no head of the family in the Opel house, but perhaps it could be revealed in 2024. The rumors “rumble” of the arrival of an upcoming flagship that can replace the Insignia as parent company, but it will not be a luxury sedan, but a purely electric crossover ; here is the future Opel Manta-e, of which we have hypothesized a render .

Style it is the same one that has taken over the new Opel Astra, so plenty of room for the grille, in Vizor style, squared and futuristic-looking, with the grille full capable of taking almost the entire face and making the LED headlights converge towards the center, where the house logo is positioned.

Always looking at it in the eye, you can see the sculpted but sinuous shapes with a strong bonnet on top and characterized by more extreme ribs. The side? Very “racing”, with squared and muscular wheel arches that allow its shapes to be sculpted in conjunction with the wheels.

The height from the ground is very high, with the roof that seems to descend towards the tail. In short, the design is truly avant-garde and leaves behind old aesthetic standards to try to make itself more original within the Automotive market; and this Opel really needs it given the latest somewhat anonymous models (apart from the new Opel Corsa).

The future Opel Manta-e will be based on the new “STLA Medium” platform of the Franco-Italian giant. It will be a very advanced architecture that will allow the assembly of powerful batteries between the two axes, with capacities from 87 to 104 kWh. Figures that will allow up to 700 kilometers of autonomy and different driving configurations, front, rear or full-wheel drive. Its electric motors will produce a minimum of 125 kW and a maximum of 180 kW. That is, between 170 and 245 hp.