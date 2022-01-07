Opel, rain of new models in 2022 – Tests and News

For 2022, Opel is aiming for a shower of new models. If the past twelve months have been bullies of Mokka and Mokka-e, of the world premiere of the new Astra, of the Manta GSe ElektroMOD and of other models, in 2022 the German manufacturer will continue on its path bringing important vehicles on the roads all over Europe, among which the new generation of Opel Astra stands out. 2022 is also a special year for the automaker which will celebrate its 160th anniversary since Adam Opel laid the foundations of the company that initially manufactured sewing machines.

“Today we are already realizing the future of the car – said Uwe Hochgeschurtz, CEO Opel – with bold and pure design, exciting and electrifying from every point of view. In 2022 we will see the launch of our hugely successful cars in the compact class. Opel Astra and Opel Astra Sports Tourer, as well as the new Opel Grandland. In addition, we have recently completed our range of CO2-neutral sustainable propulsion systems with the Opel Vivaro-e HYDROGEN, a fuel cell commercial vehicle capable of satisfying every need “.

At the start of the year, Opel will immediately return to full capacity at the Eisenach plant. Production of the new Opel Grandland (including electric plug-in hybrid versions) is starting right here in January and the brand’s flagship SUV will soon reach its first customers. The new Opel Rocks-e is already on the home market. In Germany, the first Opel SUM (Sustainable Urban Mobility) can be driven by teenagers from 15 years of age with a category AM2 driving license.

If the smallest Opel, the Opel Rocks-e, stands out in urban traffic, the largest Opel, the new Opel Movano, will also enter active service in the electric Opel Movano-e version. In the coming months, all attention will be paid to the new generation of Opel Astra. After the preview in September 2021, the new Opel Astra 5-door will be available as early as next spring, also in the plug-in hybrid version. The electric Opel Astra-e will complete the offering in 2023.

Soon it will also be the turn of the new Opel Astra Sports Tourer which will be officially presented as a world premiere.

The station wagon version will also be available in traditional and electric plug-in hybrid versions starting next summer. “2022 will be a truly electrifying year for Opel – declared Fabio Mazzeo, head of Opel Italy – and for all customers, friends and fans of the brand. We at Opel want to take the successes and energy of the past year and take them into the future. Opel will present many exciting, exciting and innovative innovations in the coming months. “