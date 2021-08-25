Open-air cinema at the Parchi di Nervi 2021: program until September and tickets

Genoa – Appointment with the open-air cinema at the Nervi Parks 2021. Also in this summer the summer arena returns, starting from Tuesday 10 August. The programming of films under the stars in Nervi continues until 18 September, with a rich billboard that every day offers a different film, chosen from among the best titles of last season and the previews of the next. The review was back last year, after a prolonged absence, and had registered a great success with the public. The Municipality of Genoa has therefore decided to re-propose the event which again this year is a few days away from Nervi Music Ballet Festival, in front of Villa Grimaldi Fassio and a stone’s throw from the rose garden.

The Cinema in the Parks 2021 review is presented by Circuito and produced by Alesbet with the Carignano Cultural Center in collaboration with Sas Liguria, the Municipality of Genoa – Department of Culture and the Carlo Felice Theater Foundation. The program features the main films released in recent months and includes different genres. here is the complete program of the open-air cinema at the Parchi di Nervi, with the projections beginning at 21 hours:

Tuesday 10 August – Black Widow , by Cate Shortland with Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh;

, by Cate Shortland with Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh; Wednesday 11 August – Minari Lee Isaac Chung with Steven Yeun, Ye-ri Han;

Lee Isaac Chung with Steven Yeun, Ye-ri Han; Thursday 12 August – Frankenstein Junior by Mel Brookscon Gene Wilder, Peter Boyle;

by Mel Brookscon Gene Wilder, Peter Boyle; Friday 13 August – The Father – Nothing is as it seems Florian Zeller with Anthony Hopkin;

Florian Zeller with Anthony Hopkin; Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 August – Like a cat on the ring road – Return to Coccia di Morto by Riccardo Milani with Paola Cortellesi, Antonio Albanese (preview);

by Riccardo Milani with Paola Cortellesi, Antonio Albanese (preview); Monday 16 August – The bad poet by Gianluca Jodice with Sergio Castellitto, Francesco Patané;

by Gianluca Jodice with Sergio Castellitto, Francesco Patané; Tuesday 17 August – Nomadland Chloé Zhao with Frances McDormand, David Strathairn;

Chloé Zhao with Frances McDormand, David Strathairn; Wednesday 18 August – Cruella Craig Gillespie with Emma Stone, Emma Thompson;

Craig Gillespie with Emma Stone, Emma Thompson; Thursday 19 August – Summer ’85 by François Ozon with Félix Lefebvre, Benjamin Voisin, Valeria Bruni Tedeschi;

by François Ozon with Félix Lefebvre, Benjamin Voisin, Valeria Bruni Tedeschi; Friday 20 August – Rifkin’s Festival Woody Allen with Wallace Shawn, Gina Gershon, Louis Garrel;

Woody Allen with Wallace Shawn, Gina Gershon, Louis Garrel; Saturday 21 August – Another round by Thomas Vinterberg with Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Bo Larsen;

by Thomas Vinterberg with Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Bo Larsen; Sunday 22 August – A promising woman Emerald Fennell with Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Laverne Cox;

Emerald Fennell with Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Laverne Cox; Monday 23 August – Lessons of Persian by Vadim Perelman with Nahuel Pérez Biscayart, Lars Eidinger

by Vadim Perelman with Nahuel Pérez Biscayart, Lars Eidinger Tuesday 24 August – Jungle Cruise by Jaume Collet-Serra with Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramirez:

by Jaume Collet-Serra with Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramirez: Wednesday 25 August – Old by M. Night Shyamalan with Thomasin McKenzie, Alex Wolff, Eliza Scanlen

by M. Night Shyamalan with Thomasin McKenzie, Alex Wolff, Eliza Scanlen Thursday 26 August – The happiness of others by Daniel Cohen with Vincent Cassel, Bérénice Bejo, François Damiens;

by Daniel Cohen with Vincent Cassel, Bérénice Bejo, François Damiens; Friday 27 August – The Suicide Squad. Suicide mission by James Gunn;

by James Gunn; Saturday 28 August – Like a cat on the ring road. Return to Coccia di Morto by Riccardo Milani;

by Riccardo Milani; Sunday 29 August – Me against you. The mystery of the enchanted school by Gianluca Leuzzi;

by Gianluca Leuzzi; Monday 30 August – Nowhere Special by Uberto Pasolini (preview);

by Uberto Pasolini (preview); Tuesday 31 August – Fast & Furious 9 by Justin Lin;

by Justin Lin; Wednesday 1 September – Summer ’85 by François Ozon;

by François Ozon; Thursday 2 September – Cruella by Craig Gillespie;

by Craig Gillespie; Friday 3 September – Quo vadis, Aida? by Jasmila Žbanić;

by Jasmila Žbanić; Saturday 4 September – The Suicide Squad. Suicide mission by James Gunn;

by James Gunn; Sunday 5th September – Minari by Lee Isaac Chung;

by Lee Isaac Chung; Monday 6 September – Another round by Thomas Vinterberg;

by Thomas Vinterberg; Tuesday 7 September – Old by M. Night Shyamalan;

by M. Night Shyamalan; Wednesday 8 September – Queens of the field by Mohamed Hamidi;

by Mohamed Hamidi; Thursday 9 September – Fast & Furious 9 by Justin Lin;

by Justin Lin; Friday 10 September – Like a cat on the ring road. Return to Coccia di Morto by Riccardo Milani;

by Riccardo Milani; Saturday 11 September – The Father. Nothing is as it seems by Florian Zeller;

by Florian Zeller; Sunday 12 September – The happiness of others by Daniel Cohen;

by Daniel Cohen; Monday 13 September – The Stillwater Girl by Tom MacCarthy;

by Tom MacCarthy; Tuesday 14 September – Here I laugh by Mario Martone;

by Mario Martone; Wednesday 15 September – Even more beautiful by Claudio Norza;

by Claudio Norza; Thursday 16 September – The Suicide Squad. Suicide mission by James Gunn;

by James Gunn; Friday 17 September – Like a cat on the ring road. Return to Coccia di Morto by Riccardo Milani;

by Riccardo Milani; Saturday 18 September – Pulp Fiction by Quentin Tarantino.

Access to the “Cinema in the Parks” it is possible from via Eros da Ros (adjacent to the railway station) or from via Capolungo (GAM – Gallery of Modern Art), with the Green Pass (or negative swab within the previous 48 hours). THE tickets for the open-air cinema at the Parchi di Nervi they cost 8 euros for the whole and 7 euros for the reduced (children up to 12 years and Acec card holders). The season tickets for Circuito Cinema Top and Under 29 are valid. Tickets can be purchased at the entrance, starting half an hour before the start of the show, at the Sivori cinema (S. Caterina 12 climb – Tel. 010/5532054), at the Totem in the Minor courtyard of Palazzo Ducale or online, on the Circuito Cinema Genova website.

“The parks of Nervi are the ideal setting to offer citizens these evening appointments with the great cinema – says the councilor for cultural policies Barbara Grosso – It is an initiative that we strongly wanted to resume in 2020 after years of absence and which we are proposing again this year, given the favor found. As a Municipality we have also promoted open-air cinema in Villa Gruber because we are convinced that these are initiatives capable of offering citizens a welcome moment of culture and leisure ».

Loading... Advertisements

Learn more with:



More information about the event

and tickets for

Outdoor cinema in Nervi 2021: screenings in the parks until September



You may also be interested in:

Outdoor cinema in San Teodoro: films in the villa under the stars, until 1 September 2021



,

Open-air cinema 2021 in Campomorone: all the films on the program, until 29 August 2021



,

Open-air cinema on the sea in Sturla, screenings with headphones and deck chairs, until 5 September 2021



,

Outdoor cinema at the Serre di San Nicola: the program – Alle Ortiche Summertime 2021, until 2 September 2021

