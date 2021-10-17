Open Arms, at the cinema – Cinematografo

“Salvini’s trial? We hope that justice will take its course, it has been a useless suffering inflicted for many days on people who had already suffered hunger, beatings, rape and slavery, moreover carried out for the purpose of electoral campaign ”. Thus the founder of Open Arms Oscar Camps on the trial that on October 23 next will see the former Minister of the Interior Matteo Salvini accused of kidnapping and refusal of official documents for the case of the Open Arms, the ship of the NGO that in August 2019 it remained at sea for days before being able to land the 147 shipwrecked refugees.

Camps accompanies the 16th Rome Film Festival Open Arms The law of the sea by Marcel Barrena, who tells the story of the founder of Open Arms, the organization that was the first to protect those trying to reach Europe at sea.

The film returns to the fall of 2015 when two Spanish lifeguards, Oscar (Eduard Fernandez) and Gerard (Dani Rovira), arrive in Lesbos after seeing the heartbreaking photograph of a child drowned in the Mediterranean Sea. They will discover a shocking reality: thousands of people every day risk their lives to cross the sea, fleeing armed conflicts and other miseries in their countries of origin. But the most striking thing is that no one intervenes: Oscar and Gerard together with Esther, Nico and other team members will decide to act.

“A journey that will never end, five years that will remain in our life. Not only Oscar, and the best actors in Spain and Greece, but a thousand Syrian and Afghan refugees who have lent themselves: beyond the numbers there are names, behind the names there are stories “, comments the director Barrena, while Fernandez talks about” a story that surpasses the fiction: the films are used to pass the story to the public, because I did not stay in the head but makes itself felt by the heart. As they say, the important thing is not me, but my causes ”.

“How many Alan Kurdi died without photos? This film wants to lay bare what is happening ”, echoes Camps, who specifies:“ Saving lives at sea, in these six years has been transformed into a crime: human action has been upset, regardless of the administrative sanction. We wanted to tell real stories and lives, I am a grain of sand in the sea, but refugees must be seen in reality, without distorting anything, without politics. There is enormous suffering today between being at sea and reading from home, and I know what I’m talking about: they shot at us, they criminalized us, so we wanted to use the cinema to show as many people as possible what happened six years ago and happens even today, beyond political distortions ”.

“Nobody would leave Tom Hanks on the high seas – the director intervenes – vice versa these refugees the far right, the fascists would leave them. They boycotted the film in Spain, but if the fascists get mad at you it means you’re on the right side. This film is not radical, on the screen there are people who respect the law ”.

Camps concludes: “Taking a stand to defend life can have consequences. Immigration is a problem, but the solution is not to let people die at sea, hoping it will deter others: it is a perverse system. As Open Arms we do not accept the deliberate inaction of the government, we are ordinary citizens who have chosen to act ”.