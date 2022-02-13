open beta coming with three new heroes? Check a clue – Nerd4.life

An alleged image appeared on the net in these hours may have revealed in advance the arrival of one open beta from Overwatch 2 and apparently it will allow you to try it in preview three new heroes of the Blizzard shooter.

The leak image in question, which you find below, signals the availability of the open beta and asks the user if he wants to install the client. At the bottom right of the screen is mentioned the possibility to try three new heroes, whose icons are shown. Starting from the left, the first appears to be the queen of Junkertown, the homeland of Roadhog and Junkrat. The icon in the center should be Mauga, a character already known to those who follow the Overwatch lore and who initially should have been the thirty-first hero of the game instead of Sigma. While the third icon is a mystery at the moment, it could be a completely new character.

Overwatch 2, the alleged leak image of the open beta

The image apparently appeared initially in the 4chan threads, so not quite the best in reliability. However, if it turns out to be a fake, let’s admit it’s well done and the timing is spot on too. A few days ago, in fact, the internal version of Overwatch went from build 1.68 to 2.0 on Battle.net, a substantial leap, which sparked the hopes of fans for the possible arrival of a beta.

Furthermore, as previously confirmed, a preliminary version of Overwatch 2 will be used in the 2022 season of the Overwatch League which, barring unforeseen events, will begin in April. In short, the time should be more than ripe for the announcement of news related to the Blizzard shooter.