Open call for the second Edition of the exhibition “Madryn Itinerante”

The Undersecretary of Culture of the Municipality of Puerto Madryn invites local artists to participate in the call for the 2nd Edition of the collective exhibition “Madryn Itinerante, 30 Artists/30 works”, which will tour Patagonian cities from October 2022 to May 2023.

This exhibition arises from the area of ​​Visual Arts, in order to disseminate and accompany the promotion of the works and proposes the contemplation and approach of the public that often does not have the possibility of seeing local art in such a close way. .

TRAVELING MADRYN

It offers a collective exhibition of 30 artists from Madrid, who present their work together, through the various languages ​​within the visual arts such as drawing, painting, photography, engraving, textile art, digital art and sculpture.

During the itinerancy, cities of the provinces of Chubut, Río Negro, Neuquén, Santa Cruz will be visited, exhibiting in cultural centers, museums, art spaces and exhibition halls, with the sponsorship and accompaniment of the Directions and areas of Culture of each location.

Interested people can register by sending their images to the email artesvisualesmadryn@gmail.com.

For more information, go to the Casa de la Cultura (Roque Sáenz Peña 86), from Monday to Friday from 08:00 to 14:00 or by phone at 0280 – 4472060.