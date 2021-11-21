Tech

Open caravan: the whale that becomes a 10 thousand euro house

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee47 mins ago
0 30 2 minutes read

Whale Trailer Cabin is the ingenious project of Chinese designer Hu Yong. It’s not madness: it just won the Red Dot Award in its category

At the base there is a very Chinese goal, basically a mass medium. The middle class of the most populous country in the world has discovered the camper: in large part it is conditioned – as in Europe for the rest – by the desire for holidays in open spaces, and not stopping in a classic structure, perhaps crowded, to be avoided in times of pandemic. But with a very clear principle, as the magazine writes Autoevolution: massive production to keep the cost low. That in the case of Whale Trailer Cabin – a project by designer Hu Yong – would be under 10 thousand euros, a feasible cost for the average Chinese, as long as they build 300 thousand a year.

modularity

The vehicle name is spot on. Whale like whale, given the size it reaches when it opens completely, stretching and rising practically double, but also for the particular color. Trailer as a trailer, since it must be towed like any caravan, but with the use of light materials a compact is enough. Cabin as a habitable cabin, of course. It is a concept created by the young Chinese designer Hu Yong, who quickly won the Red Dot Award, one of the most prestigious international design awards. It convinced the illustrious jurors because it obtains the maximum internal space with the smallest possible external dimensions, based on total modularity.

will be built?

The entire rear part opens, allowing a portion of the internal structure to exit, almost doubling the living space. The roof can also rise, allowing you to gain a lot of space in height. The side entrance with steps allows easy access to the interior. There is also a sliding kitchen for cooking outdoors when the weather is nice. There is no shortage of beds, a small living room and a full bathroom. The goal, however, is to offer a vehicle that is easy to tow but at the same time can guarantee a lot of space once stopped thanks to its smart solutions. All with a modern design. Will it really arrive on the road? According to Autoevolution, some rumors speak of a project that has already started for production. But it could also remain a utopia.

November 21 – 10:57 am

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee47 mins ago
0 30 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The Perseverance rover photographs its first Martian sunset VIDEO – Space & Astronomy

1 day ago

Ducati Streetfighter V2 and Streetfighter V4 SP: data, photos and price

1 week ago

Mercedes-AMG SL, the return of the sporty and aggressive icon

3 weeks ago

New Ferrari Daytona SP3, the € 2 million racing car that is already sold out. Features and photos- Corriere.it

7 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button