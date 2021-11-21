Open caravan: the whale that becomes a 10 thousand euro house

Whale Trailer Cabin is the ingenious project of Chinese designer Hu Yong. It’s not madness: it just won the Red Dot Award in its category

At the base there is a very Chinese goal, basically a mass medium. The middle class of the most populous country in the world has discovered the camper: in large part it is conditioned – as in Europe for the rest – by the desire for holidays in open spaces, and not stopping in a classic structure, perhaps crowded, to be avoided in times of pandemic. But with a very clear principle, as the magazine writes Autoevolution: massive production to keep the cost low. That in the case of Whale Trailer Cabin – a project by designer Hu Yong – would be under 10 thousand euros, a feasible cost for the average Chinese, as long as they build 300 thousand a year.

modularity – The vehicle name is spot on. Whale like whale, given the size it reaches when it opens completely, stretching and rising practically double, but also for the particular color. Trailer as a trailer, since it must be towed like any caravan, but with the use of light materials a compact is enough. Cabin as a habitable cabin, of course. It is a concept created by the young Chinese designer Hu Yong, who quickly won the Red Dot Award, one of the most prestigious international design awards. It convinced the illustrious jurors because it obtains the maximum internal space with the smallest possible external dimensions, based on total modularity.

will be built? – The entire rear part opens, allowing a portion of the internal structure to exit, almost doubling the living space. The roof can also rise, allowing you to gain a lot of space in height. The side entrance with steps allows easy access to the interior. There is also a sliding kitchen for cooking outdoors when the weather is nice. There is no shortage of beds, a small living room and a full bathroom. The goal, however, is to offer a vehicle that is easy to tow but at the same time can guarantee a lot of space once stopped thanks to its smart solutions. All with a modern design. Will it really arrive on the road? According to Autoevolution, some rumors speak of a project that has already started for production. But it could also remain a utopia.

