Open Day “Open mind”: prevention and promotion of psychological well-being

Viterbo – sponsored – The World Health Organization (WHO) has included psychological well-being in the concept of health, highlighting how health is “a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being, and not simply the absence of disease or infirmity”.

Mental health can be influenced by various socio-economic factors on which it is necessary to act with promotion, prevention and treatment strategies. Psychological well-being is that state in which the individual is able to exploit his cognitive and / or emotional abilities to meet the needs of everyday life, establish satisfying and mature relationships with others, adapt to external conditions and constructively cope internal conflicts.

It is therefore possible to nourish and maintain the subjective condition of psychological well-being through the strengthening of the resources already present in the person, even in a condition of non-pathological difficulty. Mental health is a constant challenge that aims to find a balance between the different factors that can influence it: having resources and adequate support can help to maintain this balance!

The Santa Rosa Medical Center organizes Saturday 18 December, from 9:00 to 13:00, the Open Day “Open Mind“, With Dr. Maria Fascetti, clinical psychologist. It will be possible to carry out a short meeting of knowledge aimed at all those who want to take care of their psychological well-being. The talks will take place by reservation only and subject to availability.

It will be an excellent opportunity to get to know the profession of the psychologist more closely, highlighting the importance of psychological well-being, a fundamental state for the quality of our daily life. The open day is for everyone.

During the cognitive interview it will be possible to know, identify and plan the prevention, promotion and support intervention most suitable for everyone, including:

prevention and promotion of a healthy lifestyle

psychoeducation on specific issues

psychological support

development of personal and social skills

stress and emotion management

To book a visit or to receive further information, you can call 07611701531 or visit the website www.centromedicosantarosa.it

The Santa Rosa Medical Center is located in Viterbo, in via Friuli 18.

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, from 9 to 13 and from 15 to 19, Saturdays from 9 to 13.

December 13, 2021