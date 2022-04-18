Open day vaccination in Irpinia resumes tomorrow after a 48-hour stop: also the fourth dose. The offices

Tomorrow, after two days of interruption, the vaccination Open day in Irpinia, aimed at citizens from 12 years of age with the calendar of first, second, third (for over 12), fourth and additional doses (according to ministerial tables). The second booster booster dose (so-called “fourth dose”) is being administered at the vaccination centers of the Asl di Avellino. Citizens have access freely according to the rules established by the Ministry. Those who come to the Centers will receive the vaccine directly.

OPEN DAY ALSO FOR THIRD AND FOURTH DOSE. The first “booster” dose (third dose) can be administered, from 12 years of age, at least 4 months after completion of the primary vaccination course or in subjects, from 12 years of age, with markedly impaired immune response, who have completed the primary vaccination cycle with 3 doses (of which the third additional) after a minimum interval of at least four months from the additional dose itself. The “additional” dose can be given to transplant recipients and immunocompromised individuals at least 28 days after the last dose.

RECALL BOOSTER (FOURTH DOSE): THE CATEGORIES AFFECTED. The so-called fourth dose is administered to all citizens over 80, guests of residential centers for the elderly (Rsa) and citizens over 60 with high fragility motivated by concomitant / pre-existing pathologies, according to the ministerial table, for which medical documentation must be presented at the time of vaccination: respiratory diseases; cardiovascular diseases; neurological diseases; diabetes / other severe endocrinopathies; liver disease; cerebrovascular diseases; hemoglobinopathies; cystic fibrosis, Down syndrome, severe obesity (BMI> 35); severely disabled pursuant to law 104/1992 art. 3 paragraph 3. To receive it, it is necessary to go to the vaccination centers active in the provincial territory. The second booster dose can be given at least 120 days after the first “booster” dose (third dose).

THE CALENDAR FROM APRIL 16: OFFICES AND TIMES. The ASL provided the calendar with the active offices as part of the vaccination Open day in Irpinia. Tuesday 19th April the Vaccination Centers of Avellino Paladelmauro (8.00 / 14.00), Ariano Irpino Vita (8.00 / 14.00), Montoro (14.00 / 20.00) are open; Wednesday 20 April the Vaccination Centers of Avellino Paladelmauro (8.00 / 14.00), Cervinara (8.00 / 14.00), Mugnano del Cardinale (14.00 / 20.00) are open. Thursday 21 April the Vaccination Centers of Avellino Paladelmauro (8.00 / 14.00), Ariano Irpino Vita (8.00 / 14.00), Lioni (8.00 / 14.00) are open. Friday 22 April the Vaccination Centers of Avellino Paladelmauro (8.00 / 14.00), Cervinara (8.00 / 14.00), Montoro (14.00 / 20.00) are open. Saturday 23 April the Vaccination Centers of Avellino Paladelmauro (8.00 / 14.00), Lioni (8.00 / 14.00), Mugnano del Cardinale (8.00 / 14.00) are open.

VACCINATION OF THE 5-11 YEARS BAND IN IRPINIA: THE OFFICES. RESERVATIONS IN PROGRESS. Covid vaccination continues for children in Irpinia. Vaccination centers are open at the Asl Health Districts of Ariano Irpino, Atripalda, Avellino, Baiano, Monteforte Irpino, Sant’Angelo dei Lombardi for the administration of the vaccine to children aged between 5 and 11 years. Parents can sign up for the pediatric anti-Covid vaccination campaign at the link https: // membership vaccinations. soresa.it/adesione/cittadino. The call for vaccination takes place via text message from the ASL (read more). The circular from the Ministry of Health establishes the use of the BioNTech and Pfizer ‘Comirnaty’ vaccine, in the specific formulation of 10 mcg / dose.

THOSE INTERESTED IN IMMUNIZING CAN GO TO VACCINAL CENTERS WITH THE HEALTH CARD. All citizens residing in the province of Avellino from the age of 5 can receive the first dose by going directly to the center, therefore, taking the opportunity of the vaccination Open day in Irpinia with reservation, even if not registered on the Soresa regional platform.

UKRAINE, A HUB DEDICATED TO STP, SWABS AND VACCINE REGISTRATION AT PALADELMAURO. In agreement with the Territorial Government Office, the ASL of Avellino has set up a Hub at the Paladelmauro dedicated to health registration via STP code (Foreigner temporarily present), administration of tampons, vaccinations of foreign subjects, coming from Ukraine, following of the outbreak of the war conflict currently underway. The hub is active from 9.00. Ukrainian citizens who have already registered their presence on this provincial territory are summoned via text message.

Le regole attuali

Additional dose. Any of the two m-RNA vaccines authorized in Italy, Comirnaty by BioNTech / Pfizer and Spikevax by Moderna, can be used as an additional dose in subjects ≥ 12 years of age.

Any of the two m-RNA vaccines authorized in Italy, Comirnaty by BioNTech / Pfizer and Spikevax by Moderna, can be used as an additional dose in subjects ≥ 12 years of age. Pediatric. Between 5 and 11 years, BioNTech / Pfizer’s Comirnaty is used for the first two doses.

Between 5 and 11 years, BioNTech / Pfizer’s Comirnaty is used for the first two doses. The booster dose of the Comirnaty vaccine from BioNTech / Pfizer and of Spikevax from Modern it can be used regardless of the vaccine used for the primary cycle and should be administered at least 4 months after completion of the same. The vaccine offer strategy in favor of further target groups or the general population will be updated on the basis of the acquisition of new scientific evidence and the epidemiological trend.

from and of from it can be used regardless of the vaccine used for the primary cycle and should be administered at least 4 months after completion of the same. The vaccine offer strategy in favor of further target groups or the general population will be updated on the basis of the acquisition of new scientific evidence and the epidemiological trend. THERE IS ALSO THE NUVAXOVID VACCINE (FROM NOVAVAX). Novavax’s vaccine was added to Pfizer’s and Moderna’s, but only for the first two doses for adults aged 18 and over. The circular of the Ministry of Health establishes the methods of use.

