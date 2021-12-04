Open Fiber, 7.1 billion plan approved to cover Italy

Listen to the audio version of the article

Open Fiber, now under the name of Cdp, approves the 2022-2031 industrial plan, which aims to cover the entire national territory, by completing the interventions in the black areas (clusters A and B) and in the white areas (clusters C and D) and the coverage of gray areas, starting from participation in tenders that will be launched by the Government as part of the NRP. To cover the new industrial plan, the agreement with Banca Santander, Banco Bpm, Bnp Paribas, Crédit Agricole, Ing Bank, Intesa, Société Général and Unicredit was approved, which provides for committed credit lines for 7.175 billion euros.

With the exit of Enel Cdp Equity it becomes the largest shareholder of Open Fiber with a total stake of 60% of the capital. “The new members of the Open Fiber Board of Directors were then appointed – announces a note -: Barbara Marinali (President), the current general manager Mario Rossetti (CEO), Alessandro Tonetti and Roberta Battaglia designated by Cdp Equity and Nathan Luckey and Geoffrey David Shakespeare expression of Macquarie Asset Management ».

It is “the largest infrastructural financing in telecommunication networks ever made in EMEA and gives Open Fiber the resources and flexibility necessary to accelerate and complete the ongoing interventions and to further extend its presence on the national territory” explains the board of directors, meeting after the assembly that has appointed him. The shareholders, Cdp and Macquarioe have also appointed the new Board of Statutory Auditors, which is made up of Angelo Colombo (Chairman), Eugenio Pinto and Simona Arduini (standing auditors). The outgoing President Prof. Franco Bassanini Open Fiber will appoint Senior Advisor.