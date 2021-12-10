Open Fiber, the 11 billion euro plan is launched. Rossetti: “We will make a decisive contribution to the 1 Giga Italy Plan”

Completion by 2023 of all ultra-broadband interventions in the municipalities of the white areas, spint to black areas and extension of Vhcn (Very High Capacity Network) coverage also to gray areas – provided for pparticipation in all public tenders of Italy at 1 Giga – for a total of approx 24 million real estate units covered by the new networks from over 13 million and to support the growth of the customer base, in line with the plan target which provides for achievement of the take-up target at 50%. This is the roadmap of the Open Fiber’s new business plan, a plan that provides new investments of around 11 billion between 2022 and 2031 (which therefore bringing total investments since the company’s birth to 15 billion).

“In a few years Open Fiber has gone from the start-up phase to a leading role in Italy and Europe in the development of networks entirely in optical fiber. With the strong support of shareholders and solid partnerships with the main operators, we are ready to complete the coverage of cities, small municipalities and industrial areas, offering a decisive contribution to the objectives of the Italy 1 Giga Plan for reducing the digital divide in our country ” , he comments the new CEO Mario Rossetti – the presidency was entrusted to Barbara Marinali and Franco Bassanini takes on the role of senior advisor.

The investments will be covered by the extension of the financing to 7.2 billion euros, by equity and cash generation, with flexibility for a further 2.8 billion credit lines to cover the gray commercial areas, based on the results of public tenders. At the end of the plan, a margin of over 75% is expected, with revenues of over 2 billion euros. Break even (Ebitda net of investments) is expected to take place in 2026. “The operation is aimed at supporting the further investments of the Business Plan and refinancing the previous Project Financing by 4.1 billion euros, improving the conditions applied and extending its duration to 2028. The loan, which will be finalized before the end of the ‘year, is the largest ever made in EMEA for investments in telecommunications networks “, explains the company in a note in which it is pointed out that the extent of financial resources available on the basis of the agreement with the banks” allows to accelerate and to achieve all the objectives of the old plan, therefore to participate in all the tenders provided for in the NRP for the gray areas, and to be able to plan further coverage to be created in the gray market areas “. The financing agreement with Banco Bpm, Banco Santander, Bnp Paribas, Crédit Agricole, Ing Bank, Intesa, Société Générale, Unicredit, who will act as Global Coordinators Bookrunners, Mandate Lead Arrangers.

The marketing of connectivity services on the network created by Open Fiber is active in 190 large and medium-sized cities and in over 3,000 small municipalities. More than 200 national and international operators have entered into commercial agreements with Open Fiber for the use of its network.

Meanwhile, the Australian Macquaire Fund lands in Rome in Open Fiber’s share with 40% following the exit of Enel (the remaining 60% is held by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti: Roberto Sambuco, currently a partner of Vitale & co, leads the national branch with the role of senior managing director of Macquaire Capital, the company which also owns Mira, the vehicle with which the Australian fund made its entry into Open Fiber.

