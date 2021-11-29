Open finance from Chiomenti. Class action against Binance’s cryptocurrencies. Le Marche on the table – Corriere.it

Roberto Nicastro An appointment not to be missed tomorrow, November 30th, on the subject Open finance. The Chiomenti law firm has in fact organized a study day, with formula hybrid, starting at 10:30 (registration by writing to: events@chiomenti.net). The host will be Gregorio Consoli, managing partner of Chiomenti who will introduce Massimo Doria, head of the tools and retail payment services of the Bank of Italy who will talk with Camilla Cionini Visani and Alessandro Portolano. Two round tables will follow, one dedicated to banks and insurance companies, with the participation of Andrea Bianchi of ConfidiSystema, Alessandro Bielli of Assolombarda, Stefano Cherti of the National Consumers Union, Gianluca Trombi of Intesa Sanpaolo and Luca Vanetti of Banco Bpm and the other dedicated at fintech with Marie Johansson of Tink, Doris Messina of Banca Sella, Roberto Nicastro of Aidexa, Stefano Vaccino of Yapily, Donato Vadruccio of PayDo and Sana Zanichelli of Nexi. Conclusions entrusted to Andrea Corvetto of Azimut and president of ItaliaFintech.

Lexia’s class action against Binance Francesco Dagnino of Lexia Avvocati The inefficiencies of the Binance futures platform and the offer in Italy of cryptocurrency derivatives are the basis of theclass action promoted by the Lexia Avvocati law firm against Binance itself, one of the main ones exchange of cryptocurrencies in the world, recently main sponsor of Lazio football. There class action, promoted before the Court of Milan, at the section specialized in business matters also involves the founder e ceo of Binance, Changpeng Zhao and some former directors of the group companies. To date, numerous Italian and foreign investors have given a mandate to the Lexia studio, complaining of damages for tens of millions of euros. Lexia’s staff composed of managing partner Francesco Dagnino, with his partner Angelo Messore, the senior associate Michele Mennoia as well as by Ilaria Vigorosi, Nicola Giliberti, Carlo Giuliano, Filippo Maria Belfatto, Roberto Ghio and Paolo Di Fresco.



The 17 finalists of the Dematt Prize Innocenzo Cipolletta The Dematt Prize jury has defined the 17 finalists who will compete for the trophy of the 2021 edition, the eighteenth, an event promoted by Aifi, together with main partner Intesa Sanpaolo, with the support of Ey and with the participation of Corriere della Sera, The sun 24 hours, SDA Bocconi and Borsa Italiana. The awards ceremony will take place on December 16th and only then will the winners be known. They arrived at the final selection, for the category Early stage: Indaco ventures partners and Como venture for the PileGrowth Tech / Ascatron operation; Vertis, for AutoXy, and, together with Indaco Venture Partners for the Cogisen operation. For the category Expansion: DeA Capital alternative funds for Botter; Italian investment fund for the Seco transaction; Friulia for beanTech; Fsi for Cedacri. For the category Turnaround: Ibla Capital for the Natural way laboratories operation. For the category Buy Out: 21 Investments for Poligof; Alcedo for Swisscare, Alto Partners for the Ofi operation, Officina Farmaceutica Italiana and for Ro.Mar .; Avm Gestioni for Cristallina Holding; Green arrow capital for Farmol; Hig European capital partners Italy for Texbond; Itago for Isa-Altanova group; Business development in central Italy for the Bravoeco Uno operation. The president of the jury and of Aifi, Innocenzo Cipolletta, underlines how the activity of the private equity has demonstrated, in the last year and a half, the fundamental role it plays.

Intesa refinances the Polis funds Paolo Berlanda, CEO of Polis Fondi sgr The Star I fund of Polis fondo sgr has completed the full refinancing of the portfolio consisting of three plants located in different Italian regions with an installed capacity of approximately 14 MW. The refinancing operation, concluded with Intesa Sanpaolo, has a total value of € 28.5 million and led to the early repayment of the financial leases already existing on the same photovoltaic plants. The new financial structure makes it possible to reduce the cost of the loan on average by approximately 470 bps and to generate a cash surplus of approximately € 3.5 million that can be distributed to the fund’s shareholders.