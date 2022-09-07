Open free platform for migrant health records

The application Migrant Health Digital File will allow doctors and help centers from all over the country to pay attention and monitor the conditions of the migrant community.

Thanks to the application, universities and civil organizations provide medical records to migrants they are on their way to the United States.

It is the result of the research “Migrant’s right and access to health: health care trajectories of people on the move through cities in northeastern Mexico and the Texas Valley region.”

Teacher Manuel Gutiérrez of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL) designed this system.

The research aims generate clear diagnoses to influence the benefit of migrants.

With the app, migrants will create and fill out their file health, which consists of three modules: physical health, social care and mental health.

In addition to the UANL, 14 institutions national and international promote this project, among which are:

Secretary of Equality and Inclusion of Nuevo León and Tamaulipas Institute for Migrants.

Casa Monarca Humanitarian Aid to Migrants, Casa del Migrante Saltillo, Casa San Nicolás, Casa INDI Hogar and Casitas de Monterrey.

University of Monterrey, Autonomous University of Coahuila, Regiomontana University, Autonomous University of Tamaulipas and The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

American Red Cross.

This scientific product was also supported by the National Council for Science and Technology (Conacyt).

Training at these institutions and civil organizations that will use the Migrant Health Digital File has already begun with members of the migrant homes, doctors and social workers.