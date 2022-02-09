Open letter from 15 general practitioners of% Turin, Avigliana, Asti, Cuneo: “Too much bureaucracy and exasperated productivity”

Shortages of staff, too many tasks, too many patients, too much bureaucracy. We publish in full the letter of 15 general practitioners exasperated by the situation created in the last two years.

The situation of General Medicine that we see and experience professionally in the last two years prompts us to write these lines. They do not want to be a polemical or sterile critical reflection, but a testimony of a human and professional discomfort that leads us with increasing difficulty to carry out our work as a doctor who operates in primary care.

The pandemic has only accelerated and highlighted critical issues that were present well before it began. Starting with the shortage of doctors that we have been talking about for about twenty years. For many years it has been well known that in 2015-2020 there would be a significant shortage of medical personnel, with all the associated difficulties. The fact that essentially nothing has been done about it is a painful testimony to the foresight of the decision-makers who have worked during these years and to the planning capacity in the health sector that went beyond the short term and allowed to overcome the mere economic objectives of budget and of return. In this sense, the pandemic constitutes a stress test that has highlighted a fragility of the system that has structural implications, but which, first of all, starts from human suffering and fatigue.

And we do not believe it right to present the account of something not planned, not properly structured to doctors who find themselves, in spite of themselves, working in a stressful and excessively tiring way, in a reality that does not allow them to carry out, with due care, your profession.

Because not allowing doctors to have appropriate, dignified work spaces, proper rest spaces, due protections, means providing what Dean and Talbot call “moral injuries”: “Physicians aren’t ‘burning out.’ They’re suffering from moral injury “.

Because it is easy to label the physical and mental consumption of doctors as burn-out, relegating a much more complex problem that has much greater structural roots than the individual doctor to an individual dimension, to interventions on the individual. Because if there are “moral injuries” there should be structural and structured approaches that lead to a serious long-term planning, to a taking of responsibility on the part of the institutions that make them perceive, concretely, that doctors are a precious resource (and now rare …) and not just a resource to be squeezed until they are consumed.

The doctor’s work should start from a care relationship: a personal relationship for which dedicated times are required for which it is not possible to go below certain minimums, otherwise the relationship itself will be substantially invalidated. The perception we have is that the relationship has been exchanged for an exasperated productivity for which work becomes a number of “accesses” to be implemented in a certain time, in which the bureaucratic aspects are the first and last goal and in which a real and correct clinical approach is not really possible. Proof of this is the fact that, at all levels, territorial or hospital, with an increasingly reduced staff, the workload is constantly increasing.

It would be as if an engine were made to operate at an ever-increasing number of revolutions: once the maximum torque is reached, the engine no longer generates more power, it only generates more mechanical stress with the risk of failing earlier. The question we ask ourselves is: where is the limit beyond which we cannot reach? What is the maximum torque of each doctor’s motor? Is it right to ask a doctor for a work rate that exceeds this alert level? Defending oneself, citing the lack of personnel as the reason for the increasing requests, does not allow those who work in the field to work better. There is a limit beyond which fatigue favors and induces error, a limit beyond which there are no more resources to cultivate living spaces that allow us to regenerate ourselves, to recharge ourselves, there is a limit beyond which there is no ethical ask for more.

Working 10-12 hours every day, exposed to continuous phone calls, emails, SMS, Whatsapp, visits

outpatient and home is ethical?

Increasing the maximum number of people that each family doctor can treat is not a sensible and effective approach: if the aim is to give, on paper, a doctor to all citizens regardless of the quality of the service provided, it would suffice to say it frankly and sincerely, especially to citizens.

And it will not be enough to believe that new IT systems will allow better management: this could be useful to managers of a data flow or to managers of economic dynamics, not to doctors who want to live a human and empathic professional dimension.

In all this there is a bureaucratic burden that makes the doctor’s work dry and cold.

We are aware that part of the work must necessarily include a bureaucratic-administrative dimension, but when the time spent on this part exceeds that available to experience a true clinical dimension, probably something in the system is not working.

If the perception of being a doctor leads us to feel that we are dispensers of certificates and prescriptions (often not even as direct prescribers, but as “obliged” re-prescribers…), professional malaise really grows a lot. Also because there would be many ways to substantially reduce this bureaucratic burden and the painful question is: why don’t we work in this sense? As specified in article 1 paragraph 8 of the law of 22 December 2017: “The time for doctor-patient communication is time for treatment” … So why don’t you leave the doctor time to live a true care relationship?

Looking around us we see and perceive a profound and widespread working malaise: there is an exasperated work turnover which is a concrete indicator of this malaise, often aimed at leaving the Regional Health Service. All this in a deafening silence: the Regional Health Service should be the reality in which every doctor should be able to find the best professional, in which every citizen should feel welcomed both as a worker and as a user. The Regional Health Service should be the materialization of Article 32 of the Constitution.

It is really painful to see the Regional Health Service weakened, made heavy, difficult to access …

We would ask the institutions to be frank and sincere: the situation is critical. We believe it is right to say this without hiding, because it is not by denying that a path of renewal is being built. If human resources are less than in the past, citizens cannot be made to believe that everything will be as before. We need to raise awareness and inform, communicate that, even in the health field, there are indispensable, useful, futile, useless tests and tests. And these concepts cannot be delegated solely to doctors, often family doctors, who are left alone to bear enormous pressures and interests.

In conclusion, a final observation that we would like to underline: these words of ours do not aim at economic claims. What we ask is to be able to have a more human working dimension, which allows us to live a true and profitable doctor-patient relationship. In summary, we are not asking for more money, we are asking for a better quality of work in order to be able to treat people better.

Marco Peretti former general practitioner – Turin (resignation given on 05/01/2022)

Barbara Baiotto general practitioner – Turin

Giuliano DeSantis General Practitioner – Turin

Giacomo Casale, general practitioner in Camerano, Casasco, Settime, Chiusano,

Cinaglio (Asti)

Barbara Leoncini general practitioner – Avigliana (Turin)

Ilaria Franco general practitioner – Alba (Cuneo)

Simona Mela general practitioner. Alba (Cuneo)

Carmen Usai General Practitioner – Turin

Paola Pittau general practitioner – Turin

Emanuela Compound General Practitioner – Turin