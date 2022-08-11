Open letter to Biden demands a new page in relations with Cuba › World › Granma

An outstanding group of politicians, intellectuals, scientists, clerics, artists, musicians, leaders and activists from the United States sent an open letter to the president of that nation, Joe Biden, to demand the end of sanctions against Cuba, especially in this difficult moment, when working for the recovery after the incident that occurred at the Matanzas Super Tanker Base.

“Now more than ever, it is time to write a new page in the relations between the United States and Cuba. We make an urgent public call to you to reject the cruel policies implemented by the Trump White House, which have already created so much suffering in the Cuban people,” they published on the website www.letcubalive.org.

“US sanctions are fueling the fires that are raging in Cuba! It has been difficult or impossible for US organizations to provide aid, despite the guarantees of the US Embassy in Havana, “they add.

He stresses that the US has nothing to lose by being a good neighbor and lifting the 243 sanctions that prevent Cuba from recovering from this tragic moment.

“When your neighbor’s house is on fire, the normal human reaction is to run next door to help. For Save lives. To extinguish the flames. Cuba is our neighbor! It is unconscionable, especially during a tragic accident, to block remittances and the use of global financial institutions by Cuba, given that access to dollars is necessary to import food and medicine,” they stated.

The Biden administration can do more than offer technical advice. You can immediately remove Cuba from the List of State Sponsors of Terrorism, they demanded.

Among the signatories of the text are Roger Waters, Cornel West, Judith Butler, Noam Chomsky, Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz, Jeremy Corbyn, Rev. Liz Theoharis, Seun Kuti, Vijay Prashad, among others such as Gail Walker, Brian Becker, Cindy Weisner, Claudia De la Cruz, David Adler, David Harvey, Gabriel Rockhill, Gerald Horne, Gina Belafonte, Helen Yaffe, Jennifer Ponce De Leon, Jeremy Corbyn, Jia Hong, Jodie Evans, Judith Butler, Manolo De Los Santos, Manu Karuka, Phillip Agnew , Robin DG Kelly, Ruth Wilson Gilmore, Salvatore Engel-Di Mauro, Seun Kuti, and Yasemin Zahra.