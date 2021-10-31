Business

open or closed on November 1st 2021?

Italian Stock Exchange: also open on the day of November 1, 2021?

The feast of All Saints, which falls on the first of November, is marked with the color red in the calendar and many of the usual work activities are suspended. The rules also apply to Business Square?

Traders wonder if trades are active on this day and if trades take place on a regular schedule.

Let’s see what the calendar says of Italian Stock Exchange: open or closed on November 1, 2021?

Is Borsa Italiana open on November 1st?

The day November 1, 2021, which falls on a Monday, Borsa Italiana is open, as clarified by the trading calendar of Piazza Affari.

This means that trades on the Italian financial center take place regularly on Monday 1 November 2021 at the usual 9.00-17.30 hours.

Beware, however, there is a change in the All Saints holiday: the After-Hours segment will remain closed.

For a total stop of Italian Stock Exchange in 2021 we must instead wait for the Christmas period, when the negotiations will be closed all day:

  • Friday 24 December (Christmas Eve)
  • Friday 31 December (New Year’s Eve)

On the feast of November 1, 2021, Borsa Italiana is open, with the exception of After Hours trading.

